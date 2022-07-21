Compton brings different style, but still has Adams’ desire to succeed

Doc Adams is not only one of the most successful baseball coaches in Virginia High School League history, but among the most charismatic and loquacious. His successor at Lebanon High School is much more reserved.

“I’m definitely a lot quieter than Coach Adams,” Cody Compton said. “All last season he talked to me and told me to be myself and not try to be anyone else.”

Compton, 32, was recently hired to lead the Pioneers and he has plenty of familiarity with the program and man he replaced.

A 2009 Lebanon graduate, Compton was a standout basketball and baseball player at the Russell County school. He eventually pitched at both Milligan and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise before entering the coaching profession.

He’s been an assistant baseball coach at Lebanon since 2016 in learning from Adams, who won more than 300 games during his stints leading the Pioneers from 1987-2012 and 2016-2022.

“I’m excited for the opportunity to try to build on what Coach Adams has built,” Compton said. “He was my coach for four years in high school and I have coached with him for six years. He has taught me more than I can list, but the most important to me is to be honest and up front with the kids and coaching isn’t just about what goes on between the lines. He was there for his players on and off the field and that’s what I hope to do able to do for my players.”

Rising senior Seth Buchanan, a Virginia Military Institute commit, has a good rapport with the new boss.

“He has helped me a lot with my approach at the plate and many other things that have improved my game,” Buchanan said. “I think he’s a great coach, I’m positive he will come in with the same desire to win as Coach Adams.”

Lebanon slugger Nick Belcher was happy with the move too.

“Coach Compton is already well-respected in the Lebanon program, so I feel he will have no problem taking over as the head coach,” Belcher said. “One of the biggest things I have learned from him is during the high pressure moments his calmness helps me as well as the team stay focused on the goal. As much as we are going to miss Coach Adams and all he has done for the program I feel that Coach Compton is prepared for the role.”

After finishing as state runner-up in 2019 and winning the Class 2 crown in 2021, Lebanon went 20-5 in 2022 after moving down to the Class 1 ranks.

The Pioneers won the Hogoheegee District regular-season and tournament titles, finished as Region 1D runner-up and dropped a 3-1 decision to Grayson County in the state quarterfinals.

They did all that this past season without a single senior on the squad.

“I am excited to get to work with these guys again next year,” Compton said. “Hopefully, we can stay focused and build off last season. Pitching was a strong point and we expect it be again in 2023.”