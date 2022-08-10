COMMENTARY: Wallace could fight jeers and boos with a change in attitude

Bubba Wallace is one of the most polarizing figures in American sports.

Just a mention of his name on social media attracts a flurry of responses. Sadly, many of the comments are racist and vile.

No matter what Wallace accomplishes on the track, there are detractors who feel he should have done better.

But to the dismay of his many haters, Wallace has emerged of the hottest competitors in the Cup Series. The driver for the 23XI Racing team has posted a career-best streak of four top-10 finishes, including three runs among the top-five.

Last weekend at Michigan, Wallace captured his first career pole and led 22 laps en route to tying his season-best finish of second. And Wallace figures to be among the favorites in the regular season finale on Aug. 27 at Daytona.

For whatever reason, Wallace was anything but optimistic or happy in his post-race comments at Michigan.

Instead of praising the work of his reshaped pit crew and maligned crew chief Bootie Barker, Wallace lamented how he should have held off eventual race winner Kevin Harvick on the pivotal restart with 35 laps to go.

Wallace can be forgiven for having bad days or dark moods. At nearly every track, he is greeted with boos and jeers during pre-race introductions. It’s a bad look for a sport that craves more diversity.

Sure, Wallace faces immense pressure as he attempts to create a legacy for himself and NASCAR, but he deserves some blame here.

In countless interviews, Wallace tends to focus on the negative and be overly critical of his performance.

That self-defeating stance can get old for those that sympathize with Wallace’s plight, especially sponsors, fellow drivers, young fans and media types.

Fair or not, Wallace operates under a microscope due to his skin color and high-profile team.

Instead of frowning and fussing, Wallace needs to celebrate his current hot streak with some smiles and positive words.

Pit Stops: Saturday’s program at Wythe Raceway will feature the Blue Ridge Outlaw Late Models, while the popular fireworks display has been reset for Aug. 20. … Abingdon’s Joshua Gobble leads the Late Model points at Lonesome Pine Raceway, with Steven Roark and Mitch Gibson next in line. Castlewood’s Rob Austin (Pure Street), Abingdon’s Kirby Gobble (Mod 4) and Larry Yeary (Pure 4) are the other leaders. The rescheduled Food City Night at the Pine is scheduled for this Saturday. … The next race at Kingsport Speedway is scheduled for Friday, with twin Late Model features heading the card. …One of the biggest events in Volunteer Speedway history is set for Saturday. The “Shootout at the Gap” will pit Steel Block Bandits against Topless Outlaws for a $11,000-to-win Late Model race. …Abingdon’s Chase Dixon finished 25th in last Friday’s Throwback 276 Late Model race at Hickory Motor Speedway.