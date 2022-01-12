COMMENTARY: Tough week reminds us why sports matter so much to fanatics

Sports fans are a strange sort, at least some of us are.

Why do we allow our emotions to be influenced so much by a bunch of games?

The thrill of victory and the agony of defeat really does exist.

For instance, the last three days for me have been especially heartbreaking. It could be four depending on how last night went in Charlottesville. Please, go Virginia, don’t lose to the Hokies.

First up was Sunday night. It is hard enough to be a Chargers fan, especially when their rich, spoiled owner moved his team from San Diego to Los Angeles, a city that didn’t –and still doesn’t – want them.

Yet, the Chargers needed a win or a tie to reach the playoffs on Sunday night. They didn’t get either one, but they came so close.

I have been a fan of the Chargers since the ‘70s, during the Air Coryell era, yet they always managed to lose in the playoffs because of a lack of defense. San Diego finally got to the Super Bowl in ‘94, but were predictably thumped by Steve Young, Jerry Rice and the 49ers.

There have been so many moments where I was tempted to move on, from the Ken Stabler “Holy Roller” to the constant kicking issues and the eventual move to Los Angeles.

The Chargers rallied to force overtime and were seconds from advancing to the playoffs with the Raiders apparently poised to settle for the tie. Instead, the Chargers coach called timeout and the Raiders kicked a field goal, sending the hated-Steelers to the postseason and the Chargers home to wherever it is they call home now.

Monday night feature my beloved Crimson Tide playing Georgia. Now this Alabama team had holes, wasn’t one of Nick Saban’s best teams, but they were playing a team they had beaten seven times in a row on some of the biggest stages in the sport.

‘Bama was right there, trailing 19-18 in the fourth quarter when Georgia’s defense went to work, finally putting an end to Alabama hopes.

It was Georgia’s first national championship since Hershel Walker, Lindsey Scott and Buck Belue won it all in 1980. A 41-year wait finally ended. I remember that game, it has been a long time.

Alabama has won six titles since 2009. Let the Bulldogs bark. Their time had come.

Still, as a sports fan, it hurts. Ask anyone who loves sports. You live and die just a little with every loss in big moments. Just like athletes and coaches tell you, you remember the losses just as much – if not more – than the wins.

I knew Georgia was the best team – this year – but ‘Bama was still so close. They will be back, but August is a long ways from now.

Having to sit through that was painful, knowing now how it ended. My girlfriend and her cat were there with me, but neither had a rooting interest in the game.

It continued on Tuesday night when Alabama’s revitalized basketball team – which has been through a long dry spell – lost to hated Auburn on its home court. At least I didn’t have to sit through that one.

Three straight nights, three straight losses.

Ouch.

Why do we do it? There is no rule that you have to be a sports fan. It would be much less stressful if you just didn’t care at all, much like my girlfriend or her cat, who have never understood my fandom for sports.

It can be so difficult to cheer on your favorite teams. My Blue Jays – yes, I have a strange array of favorites – blew so many playoff opportunities in the ‘80s, but it was all worth it in 1992-93 when they won the World Series. They haven’t been back since.

I became an Alabama fan way back in the ‘80s, influenced by a visit to Tuscaloosa with my sister all those years ago. I was hooked, and have been ever since.

They won the national title in 1992, the first one since 1979, and I figured many more were on the way. Who knew how much heartache would await until Saban arrived. Then it all changed.

So many of you who are reading these words know how I feel. You have an allegiance to your teams, not necessarily because you have a connection to them, but just because they are your team and true fans don’t change.

Some folks follow teams because you were born in that state or you went to that school, others find other reasons to pick favorites.

There are frontrunners and bandwagon fans out there too. They flip from one team to the next, depending on who is winning at the time. Your ‘Bama fans yesterday are suddenly Georgia fans now, and will switch back to ‘Bama when they win it again next season.

I know many of these people, but I just can’t do it.

Real sports fans stick with their teams, go through the ups and downs and hang with them through it all.

For every ‘Bama, Patriots, Yankees or Lakers fans, there are those who might go a lifetime and never see a championship. It took the Cubs 106 years, the Red Sox 86 years, and it was 54 years between titles for the New York Rangers.

This hasn’t been a fun week for this fan. First, the Chargers, then the Tide (twice) and Virginia – which has always been my favorite school from the Commonwealth – may have made it four in a row last night.

It has to get better, doesn’t it? It will. That is what makes a true sports fan. You hang with your teams, enjoy the wins and endure the losses.

In the end, though, it is all just a bunch of games. In the grand scheme, it really isn’t that big of a deal. Who I am kidding, yes it is. I don’t like to see my teams lose, and that will never change.

When you do win the biggest game of all, as Georgia finally did this week, enjoy it. You never know when it might happen again.

It could be next year, it might be 41 years. Who knows, you might never see a championship in your lifetime.

That is all part of being a sports fan.

Why do we do it?

We love our teams.