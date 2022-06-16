 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMENTARY: Thunder Valley Nationals will deliver 4 NHRA divisions

NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals 2021

Drag racing fans will gather at Bristol Dragway for the three-day Thunder Valley Nationals beginning on Friday. 

 Earl Neikirk
It’s fitting that Bristol, Tennessee, was once known at Drag City U.S.A.
 
Since 1965, Bristol Dragway has been on the cutting edge of the sport in terms of facilities, speed and history.
 
The scenic facility tucked between two mountains played a major role in the evolution of the radical Funny Car and mountain motor Pro Stock classes and helped grow the popularity of iconic drivers like 73-year-old John Force.
 
Get ready for the next historic chapter at Drag City U.S.A.
 
For the first time, all four of the major NHRA divisions will compete on the same weekend at Bristol Dragway this weekend in the Thunder Valley Nationals.
 

The Friday night qualifying session at Bristol has long been a bucket list item for drag racing fans and competitors. And for the first time in three years, the Friday night showcase has returned.
 
This 11,000-horsepower spectacle can rival any fireworks exhibit or roller coaster. Just ask three-time NHRA Top Fuel champ Antron Brown.
 
“It’s incredible,’’ Brown said. “When the sun goes down over the outer edge of the mountains and it gets dark, we light those candles up on the Top Fuel dragsters and Funny Cars and I tell you what, we come through there hard and fast and send a roar of energy throughout all of Bristol.”
 
For many young thrill seekers throughout Northeast Tennessee and far Southwest Virginia, sensory overload at Thunder Valley  has served as an initiation into major league motorsports.
 
From Force, the 16-time Funny Car world champion, to fearless three-time Pro Stock Motorcycle champ Angelle Sampey, all the top stars and cars of the Top Fuel, Funny Car, Pro Stock, and Pro Stock Motorcycle world will be at Thunder Valley this weekend.
 
Fans can also sample the manufacturers midway with interactive displays, simulated competitions, merchandise and more. And of course, the pits will be open for driver autographs.
 
No hyperbole is needed for the 2022 Thunder Valley Nationals. After a couple years of anxiety and uncertainty due to COVID-19, it’s time for a homecoming and celebration of speed in the mountains of Tennessee.
 
Pit Stops: The Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports team with Parker Kligerman finished seventh in Saturday’s NASCAR Truck Series race on the 12-turn, 2.52-mile road course in Sonoma California. Despite competing in just six of the 12 Truck events this season, Kligerman holds the No. 16 spot in points entering the June 24 stop at Nashville Superspeedway … Abingdon’s Chase Dixon finished 16th and Greeneville’s Bryson Dennis took the No. 19 spot in Saturday’s Jack Ingram Memorial 111 at Hickory Motor Speedway.  A total of 26 drivers competed, with NASCAR Xfinity Series regular Josh Berry from JR Motorsports taking the win. … Marion’s Travis Greer captured the Late Model feature in Saturday’s program at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat. The other winners were Marion’s Morgan Widener (Pro Modified), Wytheville’s Tanner Cook (Pro Mini), Rural Retreat’s David Peeples (Super Street), Rural Retreat’s PhilIip Hostetler (KCAR) and Rural Retreat’s Will Hostetler in UCAR. … Castlewood’s Rob Austin, one of the region’s most successful short track competitors, picked up another Pure Street victory Saturday at Lonesome Pine Raceway. Abingdon’s Kirby Gobble (Mod 4), Kingsport’s John Ketron (Pure 4), Steven Roark (Charger) and Blayne Harrison (Late Mode) were the other victors. Start times at LPR will shift back to 7 p.m. with the June 25 program. … Brandon Sutherland won Friday’s Pure 4 feature at Kingsport Speedway, while Hans Neel of Piney Flats swept the 30-over and Unlimited A/B classes in Sunday’s motocross program at Muddy Creek Raceway.
 
agregory@bristolnews.com<mailto:agregory@bristolnews.com> | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
 
