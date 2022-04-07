COMMENTARY: The enormity of Tiger endures

Opening Day in baseball should be a holiday, one of the greatest days on the sports calendar. Go to Opening day in Cincinnati, you will see what I mean.

Yet, even Opening Day wasn’t the biggest sports story on Thursday, and baseball’s return won’t be at least until Monday. That is the enormity of Tiger Woods.

Ninety-one golfers teed off at the Masters on Thursday, a tradition like no other, but one player got most, if not all, the attention.

That is nothing unusual. Where Tiger goes, the media follows, the crowd follows, even those who don’t know a golf ball from a ping pong ball follow Tiger.

This is just baseball’s luck. The lockout forced MLB to delay the opening of its season and it returns on the very day Woods returns to the links.

Baseball will play on, but Tiger is must-see TV.

Has there ever been an athlete like him, someone so dominant that his mere presence controls his sport.

Never mind that he hasn’t played in a PGA Tour event since the Masters in 2020, has been through countless surgeries and a much-publicized car crash, all within the last two years, yet he is back playing golf again at the highest level.

And, here it is again, all Tiger, all the time.

It really is an amazing phenomenon.

While the PGA Tour is littered with terrific players, many of whom grew inspiration from Woods during his heyday, Tiger is still the man.

When the Greenbrier Classic in West Virginia was created, tourney founder – and current West Virginia Governor Jim Justice – was constantly asked if Tiger would be part of the field.

It didn’t feel legitimate if he wasn’t part of it. Finally, in 2012, Tiger did play, and promptly missed the cut, and played again in 2015, finishing in a tie for 32nd.

Yet, the fact that Tiger was part of the proceedings brought larger galleries and more eyeballs to the TV screens. It may have saved the very existence of the Greenbrier Classic for a few more years.

The Tiger phenomenon has been going on since his first TV appearance at age 2. Yes, 2.

There is a photo on the Torrey Pines clubhouse wall in San Diego of a smiling Tiger of maybe 5 years ago hoisting a trophy that was nearly larger than he was.

It was like waiting for the arrival of a prodigy, such as Freddy Adu, LeBron James, Peyton Manning and others who have that “it” factor before they ever play a professional game.

Tiger has more than lived up to the hype.

What makes him so relatable is that isn’t hasn’t been a clean ride. From his much-publicized separation from his wife to his numerous surgeries to his much-publicized car wreck in February of last year that nearly cost him his life or at least a leg.

Woods is back. Believe me, the media knows it too. As I write this on Thursday afternoon, the entire Associated Press sports wire is full of Tiger stories, a Tiger Tracker that updates every shot, Tiger scoring updates, Tiger briefs, just about anything you could want related to Tiger.

The expectations are simply out of his world. Professional boxer Oscar De La Hoya tweeted out that he had bet $500,000 that Tiger would win. Fortunately, he can afford to lose his money.

Don’t expect a miracle. His only tournament outside of the Masters two years ago was playing with his son at the PNC Championship in December. Normally, that event is a murmur on the golf stage, but it became front page news across the country.

Tiger hasn’t won a tournament since the Zozo Championship in 2019 in China, tying him with Sam Snead with 82 PGA Tour victories.

Sports fans like to live in the past. Everything was better back then, and I fall into the same category much of the time.

I would love to go back to the days of Jack Nicklaus winning the Masters in 1986 at age 46. I was always a fan of the Golden Bear and still am to this day. He still has the all-time mark of 18 majors.

There is nothing wrong with yearning for the same from Tiger, but is it realistic?

Tiger has been living up to those expectations for his whole life, but the problem is he is now 45, and far from his glory days when he seemingly won every event he entered and by a large margin.

Those days are gone.

It isn’t his fault. He didn’t ask for the attention, he earned it with his historic career. Just check out his accomplishments on Wikipedia, but get a drink and a snack. It takes that much time to read.

Tiger is back, at least for this one tournament. Who knows when he will play again? He is closing in on the Senior Tour, maybe he will dominant after 50 like he has the PGA for the last 25 years.

He can still play, despite all the injury, as evidenced by his 1-under 71 at Augusta National on Thursday so miracles are possible, but there are a lot of golfers to pass. There is plenty of terrific talent out there that deserve attention too, and nearly every one of them will credit Tiger for giving them the inspiration to be like him.

Look for Tiger to make the cut easily and still be playing on Sunday. If he is anywhere near the top of the leaderboard, prepare for one of the biggest sports stories in history.

Jack did it 26 years, and that was one of the more memorable moments in sports, not just golf. Could Tiger do it too?

It will be fun to watch. Believe me, Tiger will be front and center no matter what.

Just like always.

Oh yeah, by the way, while all that is going on, baseball is back too.