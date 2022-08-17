COMMENTARY: ‘The Action Track’ in Richmond lacked action last weekend

In the NASCAR world, an exciting race is often a matter of perspective.

Take last week’s show at Richmond Raceway for example.

Following both the Truck and Cup events, the usual commentators from print, television and radio spun effusive praise for the action and the victors.

On Saturday, second-year Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith won just a week after his wife gave birth to a baby boy.

The hero on Sunday was 45-year-old Kevin Harvick, a former series champion who earned his second straight Cup victory following a 65-race drought.

Now for the other side of the story.

Only 11 drivers finished on the lead lap Sunday, with 14 going the complete distance Saturday.

There was little drama at the front on either day. Consider that Smith led the final 175 laps.

For both races, there were a combined eight cautions.

All this from a place dubbed “The Action Track.”

And did anyone notice all those empty seats on Sunday. Why wasn’t that at least a small part of the story, especially considering the perfect weather?

Some NASCAR fans enjoy long runs without cautions and appreciate the strategy games in the pits. But short tracks are designed to generate drama, mayhem and controversy.

The Richmond show did produce some compelling and fun moments, but the everything-is-great narrative can get old. It can also be insulting.

True NASCAR fans know the basic ingredients of an exciting race.

Pit Stops: The highlight of last week’s Mountain Empire short track scene unfolded at Kingsport Speedway as Abingdon’s Kevin Canter collected his 100th career victory. The former Abingdon High School football standout led every lap of the Mod 4 feature en route to his eighth win of the season. Abingdon’s Kres Vandyke, who has over 115 career wins, earned his ninth straight win in the Late Model class. Defending track champ Nik Williams (Greeneville, Tenn.) finished behind Vandyke, with Drive for Diversity competitor Jaiden Reyna following in third in a car provided by Vandyke. The son of Army combat veterans, the 15-year-old Reyna has been racing since age six and moved up to the Late Model ranks this season with assistance from Rev Racing and NASCAR Cup Series owner Rick Hendrick. Kingsport’s Keith Helton won both of the Sportsman features on his home track, while Daniel McMurray of Fall Branch (Street Stock) and Kingsport’s John Ketron (Pure 4) also claimed wins. … King University graduate Mitch Gibson (Fort Chiswell) captured Saturday’s Late Model event at Lonesome Pine Raceway. Other winners included Chris Amburgey of Hiltons, Virginia in Mod 4, Brandon Sutherland of Johnson City in Pure 4, Castlewood’s Jamie Meadows in Pure Street and Louie Mullins in Bomber …. Zeke Shell (Johnson City) recorded a top-five finish in Saturday’s Late Model race at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford. … The weekly winners at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat included Tazewell’s Michael Deskins (Super Street), Rural Retreat’s Will Hostetler (UCAR), Tanner Cook of Max Meadows in Pro Mini and Kevin Pangrazio from Davidson, North Carolina, in Modifieds. Matthew Nance (Ronda, N.C.) held off Marion’s Travis Greer in the Late Model feature, while Shawn Peche (Stokesdale, N.C.) earned the Super UCAR victory. … Tyler Bare (Rockbridge Baths, Va.) bagged the $11,000 top prize in Saturday’s “Shootout at the Gap” at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee. Bare held off legendary Chattanooga racer Ronnie Johnson, 66, in the event which pitted Steel Head Late Model against Topless Outlaw vehicles. Kingsport’s Jason Ketron emerged with the victory in the Front Wheel Drive feature … Bristol Motor Speedway will host a unique program dubbed the Cleetus McFarland Presents the Cleetus & Cars and the Bristol 1000 weekend on Sept. 3-4. McFarland, who has earned widespread fame for his YouTube videos, promotes this show that includes Stadium Super Trucks, burnout competitions and nitrous powered Ford Crown Victorias.