COMMENTARY: TEE TO GREEN; The Masters returns to April

The one player I’ve always liked around Augusta National, and my pick to win this year is Justin Thomas. His 64-68 weekend at The Players vaulted him to an impressive win just a couple of weeks ago, so his form is good. He did not get out of pool play at the recent Match Play event, but it’s match play and not a good indicator of exactly how a player performed that week. And JT has been working on particular shots that will come in handy at The Masters, just as his friend and mentor Tiger Woods used to do in his heyday. For example, JT can certainly move the ball both directions, as all these players can. But he’s worked on adding a low, running draw off the tee to help him navigate several tee shots at Augusta National. He brought that shot out at The Players several times, notably on the 16th hole on Saturday to set up an eagle, and on the 18th hole on Sunday to secure his victory.