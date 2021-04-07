COMMENTARY: TEE TO GREEN; The Masters returns to April

With March Madness wrapping up, sports fans will soon turn their attention to Augusta National and The Masters. After the surreal scene of the event being played just over four months ago in November, the annual springtime tradition returns to its normal slot in April for the much-anticipated first major championship of the season.
I thought it would be fun to do some analysis and give you my pick to slip on the green jacket next week.
The Course:
With the tournament being held in November, the course conditions were always going to be different. The rye grass overseed is still new that time of year, and typically the course is a bit softer. When heavy rains dumped during the week, the softness was only intensified. And soft conditions mean low scores for the best players in the world.
Dustin Johnson shot a tournament-record 20-under par and won by 5 shots. If it doesn’t rain too much during the week this year, don’t expect the same scoring. In April, the chance of a firm and fast Augusta National are greater and let’s hope that’s the case. The course is better suited to an entertaining climax when the golf ball is bouncing around a little bit.
The Field:
The Masters always has the most interesting field in major championship golf to me. If you think about it, it is the easiest of the four majors to win. But it’s the hardest to get a spot in the field.
The field will be around 90 players this year, which is typical. You’ll have your senior players who are past champions and still tee it up. Fred Couples, Larry Mize, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle, Vijay Singh and several others fall into this category. Then there are the amateur invitees: this year there will only be 3 amateurs, with several of the qualifying events having been cancelled last year. There will also be a few established professionals who will be playing in their first Masters Tournament, and no first-timer as won since Fuzzy Zoeller over 40 years ago. Out of 90 players, you can usually eliminate 20 or so right away that don’t have a realistic chance of winning.
That leaves you with roughly 70 players: the top 50 in the World Golf Rankings at a few different cutoff points, any winner of a PGA Tour sanctioned event in the past year, and anyone who finished in the top 30 of last year’s FedEx Cup standings not qualified through one of the other criteria.
So, back to my theory that it’s the easiest to win. If you get a coveted spot, history tells you that about ¼ of the field is eliminated from being able to win. And it’s already the smallest field of the four majors. That usually leads to big name players at the top of the leaderboard come the weekend.
The Contenders:
World No. 1 Johnson will be considered one of the favorites, for sure. There have not been many repeat champions, with only Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo, and Tiger Woods accomplishing the feat. However, Johnson could add his name to that illustrious list. He has finished T-6th, T-4th, T-10th, T-2nd, and 1st in 5 of the past 6 years at Augusta. The one year not listed was 2017, when he came to Augusta as the heavy favorite but had to withdraw after being injured the day before the tournament. He will very likely be a factor.
Jon Rahm, Collin Morikawa, along with past Masters champions Jordan Spieth and Patrick Reed will be among the players expected to contend. All have either big wins in recent months, or have been trending in the right direction. Another name to watch is Rory McIlroy, who once again heads to Augusta needing a Masters victory to complete the career Grand Slam. Although he’s struggled of late, when he’s on, this is a place that seems perfectly suited to McIlroy. If Brooks Koepka had not just had knee surgery, he’d have to be on the list of favorites as well. But it’s unlikely he’ll even be able to play this year.
The most interesting player in golf right now is Bryson DeChambeau. I just don’t see him winning there, not yet at least. There’s no doubt it is fascinating what he has done the last year or so, changing his body to become the longest hitter on Tour, and winning last fall’s U.S. Open in a runaway. While length is always important at Augusta, a player needs too much creativity with their approach shots, and on and around the greens to succeed there. DeChambeau is very technical with everything, and I just can’t get on board with picking him there. Plus, the only tournament these guys play that doesn’t allow the greens reading books: The Masters, a huge disadvantage to someone as analytical as Bryson.
You’ll have others that could pop up at any time on the leaderboard, players like former Georgia Bulldogs Brian Harman, Kevin Kinser, and Harris English. Don’t be surprised to see consistent guys like Daniel Berger, Lee Westwood, Paul Casey, Patrick Cantlay, Tony Finau or Tommy Fleetwood in contention late on Sunday.
My Pick:
The one player I’ve always liked around Augusta National, and my pick to win this year is Justin Thomas. His 64-68 weekend at The Players vaulted him to an impressive win just a couple of weeks ago, so his form is good. He did not get out of pool play at the recent Match Play event, but it’s match play and not a good indicator of exactly how a player performed that week. And JT has been working on particular shots that will come in handy at The Masters, just as his friend and mentor Tiger Woods used to do in his heyday. For example, JT can certainly move the ball both directions, as all these players can. But he’s worked on adding a low, running draw off the tee to help him navigate several tee shots at Augusta National. He brought that shot out at The Players several times, notably on the 16th hole on Saturday to set up an eagle, and on the 18th hole on Sunday to secure his victory.
Thomas has weathered a public relations storm after being heard on a mic uttering an offensive slur to himself in January, which cost him a couple of lucrative sponsorship deals. He’s gone through the emotional toll of seeing his friend Woods nearly lose his life in an automobile accident in February, as well as the death of his grandfather in recent months. The win at The Players was one of those turn-the-corner moments from a rough start to the year. And to me, everything points to Johnson slipping the green jacket on the shoulders of young Thomas come Sunday evening in Butler Cabin.