COMMENTARY: ‘So what, now what?’ ETSU kept playing, just like Sanders taught

College football has the best regular season in all of sports. It also has the worst postseason.
That is a problem.
The NFL is king in America, but give college football a real playoff at the highest level of the sport and there would be no comparison.
Fortunately there is a playoff at the Football Championship Series (FCS) level. Just call it postseason football the way it was meant to be.
East Tennessee State will play at FCS powerhouse North Dakota State in the national quarterfinals on Saturday at the Fargodome. It will start at noon and will be televised by ESPN.
That didn’t look possible with 5:02 left last Saturday when ETSU trailed Kennesaw State 31-17, and had lost 20 yards in its three previous possessions.
It didn’t look good. The energy had been zapped at Greene Stadium, fans who paid good money for tickets were leaving early and the media had begun to write their obituary on the 2021 season.
Yet, there was still hope on the ETSU sidelines, a lesson learned over the last four years under the leadership of head coach Randy Sanders.
“I felt like when I first got here with our team we were not very good at handling adversity. That is not an easy thing to do, it is not an easy thing to learn,” Sanders said. “I tried to create as much as adversity for them at practice as I could and eventually they learned to tune me out and then I think they learned to tune other things out and I think they learned to tune the scoreboard out and they just keep playing.
“Right now we have got a really mentally tough football team.”
ETSU took a 17-7 lead on its first possession of the second half, and then started going backwards. Kennesaw State did the opposite, scoring on four straight drives with a backup – but talented – quarterback to take a 31-17 lead.
“The odds were stacked against us. You guys probably get as tired of hearing me say this as the players, but ‘so what, now what’,” Sanders said. “You can’t control what just happened, the only thing you can control is what is about to happen, what you are about to do.
“You just keep playing, you have got to win the next play. You never give up, you never know. You never know which play in a game is going to make a difference.”
Coaches never, ever admit to believing a game is in hand before the final whistle, but Owls’ head coach Brian Bohannon felt good when a field goal put the Owls up by 14.
Yet, the Bucs just kept playing.
“It may be on the first drive of the first quarter, it may be on a two-point play with 30-some seconds left, you never know,” said Sanders, continuing on his philosophy of never giving up on a game. “You play every play. We had one of those defensive timeouts. I was just over there saying play like a champion because you are. The defense goes out there, gets the stop and holds them to the field goal. If we don’t hold them to the field goal the rest of it doesn’t matter.”
From there ETSU put together a remarkable comeback, with Tyler Riddell, Walter Payton Award finalist Quay Holmes and Nate Atkins, among others, moving the ball down the field, pulling within 31-24 with 1:28 to play. They then recovered an onside kick, drove the ball downfield on some remarkable receptions by Atkins, and got into the end zone on a pass to Holmes to narrow the margin to 32-31 with 35 seconds to play.
Sanders had already decided the Bucs were going for two.
ETSU linebacker Jared Folks was all for it.
“I heard him tell TY [Riddell] we are going for two if we score,” Folks said. “If he wouldn’t have, I would have called timeout myself and made him go for it. I am confident in our offense, the guys make plays all the time. [Coach Sanders] was confident and we don’t like second guessing him…
“You give me ‘X’ amount of dollars I will make the decision, but he is making money so that is his call.”
Sanders never hesitated, having told Riddell after the previous touchdown to expect to go for the win with a play they had worked on, but not used in two years.
“We had momentum, we were a little bit beat up on defense,” Sanders said. “It is a hard offense to stop. There is a reason they had won 10 games in a row, a really football team and a good offensive team. They were giving us some problems, we were down a few people.
“I felt like if we got into trying to match scores from the 25-yard line, not that we couldn’t have won it that way or wouldn’t have won it that way, but I just felt like our best odds were with us better to go ahead and try to win it right there with the two-point play.”
It worked. Riddell connected with Atkins in the end zone and the Bucs had done it, scoring 15 points in just 53 seconds to avoid elimination and make reservations for North Dakota.
Sanders has been coaching football for 33 years, having won 273 games at Tennessee, Florida State, Kentucky and East Tennessee State, winning national championships with the Volunteers and Seminoles.
Yet, Saturday’s win will rank right up with any of them.
“Over the course of 33 years now there has been a lot of special wins as a coach,” Sanders said. “This one ranks in there, it definitely has to, not only for just the determination, the grit, the character, but it means we get to go play again.
“A lot of those games we had back in September and October and November went a long ways towards getting us to this point where we are still playing, but that one is special.”
It was an emotional day in more ways than one for Sanders. His father has passed 10 years before, and Sanders admitted to asking him for a little help when the Bucs were down 14 points and in trouble.
He apparently delivered for his son.
“That one is special, no question, and the fact that it happened on the 10-year anniversary to the day that my dad passed,” said a teary-eyed Sanders. “There was no better fan or fishing partner than my dad so for that to happen today makes it a little more special.”
