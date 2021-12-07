COMMENTARY: ‘So what, now what?’ ETSU kept playing, just like Sanders taught

“Right now we have got a really mentally tough football team.”

ETSU took a 17-7 lead on its first possession of the second half, and then started going backwards. Kennesaw State did the opposite, scoring on four straight drives with a backup – but talented – quarterback to take a 31-17 lead.

“The odds were stacked against us. You guys probably get as tired of hearing me say this as the players, but ‘so what, now what’,” Sanders said. “You can’t control what just happened, the only thing you can control is what is about to happen, what you are about to do.

“You just keep playing, you have got to win the next play. You never give up, you never know. You never know which play in a game is going to make a difference.”

Coaches never, ever admit to believing a game is in hand before the final whistle, but Owls’ head coach Brian Bohannon felt good when a field goal put the Owls up by 14.

Yet, the Bucs just kept playing.