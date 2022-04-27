COMMENTARY: Schatz yearns to add BMS sword to his trophy collection

With 300 career wins and 10 championships, Donny Schatz has crafted one of the most impressive resumes in the world of Sprint Car racing.

This weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, the 44-year-old icon from Fargo, North Dakota, will try to add a BMS ceremonial sword to his trophy collection in the World of Outlaws Bristol Bash.

“The older I get the more I appreciate all these wins,” Schatz said. “They’re coming fewer and further between. That’s just the nature of how competitive the sport is.”

Through 15 events this season, Schatz ranks in the No. 6 spot in points with 10 top-10 finishes and one win. Brad Sweet, Carson Macedo and David Gravel are setting the pace.

Schatz does have a notebook on BMS. He earned a runner-up finish to Gravel last year at on the second night of action.

“That sticks in the back of my mind,” Schatz said. “Second is something that a lot of people would be OK with, but it’s not what you want when you’re that close.

“These guys are working hard to build a special car for Bristol and I’m hoping we can get that win for them along with that gladiator sword. “

Flash back to the Bristol Dirt Weeks of 2000 and 2001. Schatz was there along with Sprint Car legends such as Sammy Swindell, Steve Kinser and Danny Lasoski.

“I was a lot younger, and the speed was nothing like we’d ever experienced before other than places like Eldora,” Schatz said. “The bank was incredible. Just to see that Colosseum and be in that atmosphere was incredible.”

What did Schatz think of the new version of the BMS dirt Colosseum last year?

“A lot of emotions flowed through me. It was great to be back,” Schatz said, “Obviously we’re even faster, which makes it super-exciting but also there’s a fine line on whether it’s beyond scary for a guy like me or super fun as well.”

According to Schatz, this weekend’s show will have a different feel for racer and fans.

“I don’t know that you can take dirt off of Bristol and then put dirt back on and think anything you did last year is going to be the same thing,” Schatz said. “I do know they’ve made the track a little wider in certain areas.

‘We don’t normally get in the Sprint Car world to where you trim the car in order to get more speed, but man Bristol is that way. There’s so much speed and so much downforce that you end up doing that and it’s one of the very few places that happens.”

Both the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series and Late Model Series will compete this weekend at BMS.

“I’m optimistic about having both classes at the same event,” Schatz said “We don’t have it very often. All I can do is speculate and see what happens.”

Pit Stops: Abingdon’s Chase Dixon recorded finishes of sixth and third in Saturday’s Late Model twin feature at Hickory Motor Speedway. …Former track champion and Kingsport resident Ronnie McCarty led the final eight laps en route to winning Friday’s Late Model feature in the season opener at Kingsport Speedway. Defending track champion Nik Williams, Brad Housewright, Kres VanDyke and Joey Trent rounded out the top five in the 15-car field, with veteran NASCAR racer Brad Teague (Johnson City) in the No. 8 spot. Other winners included Kyle Barnes (Sportsman), Rob Austin (Street Stock), Brandon Sutherland (Pure 4) and Abingdon’s Kevin Canter in Mod 4. … Rural Retreat’s Brandon Umberger swept the Modified features and Keith Griffitts of Sugar Grove earned two wins in Super Street at Wythe Raceway on Saturday. Wytheville’s Shawn King (Pro Mini), Rural Retreat’s Kevin Johnson (KCar), Rural Retreat’s Danny Tate (UCAR) and Rural Retreat’s Will Hostetler (UCAR) also earned wins. … The first race at Lonesome Pine Raceway has been scheduled for May 28. Open practice sessions have been set for May 14 and 21.

Dirt racing fans in the Mountain Empire received bad news on April 22 when Volunteer Speedway promotor Vic Hill announced a halt to racing at the popular dirt track in Bulls Gap.

“I know there will be those who won’t like this announcement, and trust me, it’s truly disappointing that we won’t be scheduling any races at Volunteer Speedway,” Hill said. “There was a lot of maintenance work that needed to be done that, to just be completely honest, had been neglected over the past several years. We’re glad the season opener was a success for the event promoter.”

That season opener was the April 14 Kyle Larson FloRacing Late Model Challenge. With NASCAR fans in the region for the Food City Dirt Race weekend at BMS, the Challenge attracted an overflow crowd and record numbers for the FloRacing streaming service.

There was a twist to the Volunteer story Monday when track officials posted the message “It ain’t over yet! with the hashtag SummerSeries and a “details forthcoming” note on their social media page.