COMMENTARY: Plenty of reasons to catch some local college football

Emory & Henry is playing in its final season of NCAA Division III football.
The University of Virginia’s College at Wise is simply trying to make some progress in the South Atlantic Conference, one of the top NCAA Division II football leagues in the nation.
East Tennessee State hopes for its second Southern Conference title in the last four years – falling just short in the spring.
College football season is approaching for all three teams. It is definitely coach-speak, but each team will take it one game at a time.
We looked at a few matchups on the horizon for Tennessee and Virginia Tech two weeks ago.
Here are a few games to watch in 2021 for the Wasps, Highland Cavaliers and Buccaneers, and they are listed by date and certainly not by significance.
After all, every school thinks their games are the most important.
East Tennessee State at Vanderbilt (Sept. 4): Vanderbilt opens the Clark Lea era with the Buccaneers, and the Commodores shouldn’t have any problems with the Buccaneers. They better not, because there are no gimmes on the Vanderbilt schedule. The Bucs ended the 2019 season with a 38-0 loss in Nashville. ETSU can use the payday.
UVA-Wise at East Tennessee State (Sept. 11): ETSU will be the beneficiary of a similar situation the following week with the Highland Cavaliers visiting Johnson City. These clubs will meet three times, all at Greene Stadium, this year, 2024 and 2027. Much like ETSU the week before, the Cavs can use the money.
Bluefield at Emory & Henry (Sept. 11): Bluefield (now University) head coach Dewey Lusk played and served as offensive coordinator for the Wasps. He is entering his fifth season with the Rams, compiling a 6-5 mark in 2017, but has won just 10 games over the last three seasons. E&H won the previous meeting with the Rams 49-21 in 2019. Bluefield competes in the Mid-South Conference, which has 22 members, the largest in the nation, at least until the Pac 12, Big 10 and ACC decide to become one.
Mars Hill at UVA-Wise (Sept. 18): UVa-Wise’s lone win in its three-game spring slate was a 40-28 decision at Mars Hill. This follows up the game at ETSU so it is important for the Cavaliers to win this one with three home games to follow, none of which will be easy tasks. UVa-Wise is looking for its first winning season since a 6-5 mark in 2016.
Carson-Newman at UVa-Wise (Sept. 25): Exhibit No. 1 why the Cavaliers need to defeat Mars Hill. Carson-Newman is historically one of the top NCAA Division II programs in the nation The Eagles, who have been ranked as high as 14th in the preseason polls, have won both meetings with UVa-Wise, including a 40-37 win in the spring, the only game Carson-Newman played.
Lenoir-Rhyne at UVa-Wise (Oct. 2): This is homecoming for UVa-Wise so that means at least being competitive to keep the alumni happy. The only previous meeting was far from that, a 63-6 beating in 2019. The Bears are currently picked sixth in the AFCA Coaches Top 25, having gone 3-1 in the spring, falling to Tusculum in the South Atlantic Conference championship game.
Hampden-Sydney at Emory & Henry (Oct. 16): It is homecoming at Emory & Henry in what could be the final contest between these Old Dominion Athletic Conference rivals, with the Wasps leading the series that was first played in 1922. E&H will move from NCAA III to join UVa-Wise in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference next school year. It could be a long climb up once the Wasps reach that point.
East Tennessee State at Chattanooga (Oct. 16): This two-week road stretch to Chattanooga followed by Furman could determine the Buccaneers’ hopes in the Southern Conference. ETSU may have the best offensive player in the league in Quay Holmes, and they also have eight-year – yes, eighth-year – linebacker Jared Folks. These clubs didn’t play in the 2021 spring season after the Mocs opted out of the last three games on the schedule.
UVa-Wise at Tusculum (Oct. 16): These clubs have been playing for a while now, with the first meeting coming in 1991. They took a break from 1998 to 2015 when the series was revived. UVa-Wise holds a 6-5 advantage, but have lost three of the last four. Tusculum’s defensive coordinator, Cody Edwards, is a Haysi native, who played football at UVa-Wise. The Pioneers won the SAC title in the spring.
East Tennessee State at Furman (Oct. 23): The second of two straight key SoCon road games for the Buccaneers. A 17-13 loss to the Paladins in the spring may have cost ETSU a SoCon title and a possible FCS playoff berth. Furman went 3-4 in the spring, dropping their final three games that were played. Furman received one Southern Conference championship vote from the media and I was that one.
East Tennessee State at VMI (Nov. 6): Can VMI follow up a history-making season with another one? The Keydets, which lost to ETSU in the regular season, stunned everyone by winning the SoCon in the spring before falling to James Madison in a FCS playoff opener. VMI lost quarterback Reece Udinski, first to a knee injury and then a transfer to Maryland. Seth Morgan is expected take over this spot, while receiver Jakob Herres is a favorite to earn SoCon offensive player of the year honors.
Ferrum at Emory & Henry (Nov. 13): The regular season finale in what is the final ODAC regular season game for the Wasps. These clubs have had a long rivalry that could be lost with this move to the next level. E&H leads the series record 24-11, with the first meeting coming in 1985, The Wasps won’t be eligible for any SAC championships during the 2021-22 school year. They will become a full-fledged member of the SAC in 2024.
There are more, but you get the idea. The temptation is there to stay home and watch college football games all day on Saturday, but there are plenty of reasons to check out the local schools as well.
The couch will still be inviting on Sunday. The “No Fun League” is the perfect remedy for catching up on sleep. It always works for me.
