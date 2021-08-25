COMMENTARY: Plenty of reasons to catch some local college football

Bluefield at Emory & Henry (Sept. 11): Bluefield (now University) head coach Dewey Lusk played and served as offensive coordinator for the Wasps. He is entering his fifth season with the Rams, compiling a 6-5 mark in 2017, but has won just 10 games over the last three seasons. E&H won the previous meeting with the Rams 49-21 in 2019. Bluefield competes in the Mid-South Conference, which has 22 members, the largest in the nation, at least until the Pac 12, Big 10 and ACC decide to become one.

Mars Hill at UVA-Wise (Sept. 18): UVa-Wise’s lone win in its three-game spring slate was a 40-28 decision at Mars Hill. This follows up the game at ETSU so it is important for the Cavaliers to win this one with three home games to follow, none of which will be easy tasks. UVa-Wise is looking for its first winning season since a 6-5 mark in 2016.

Carson-Newman at UVa-Wise (Sept. 25): Exhibit No. 1 why the Cavaliers need to defeat Mars Hill. Carson-Newman is historically one of the top NCAA Division II programs in the nation The Eagles, who have been ranked as high as 14th in the preseason polls, have won both meetings with UVa-Wise, including a 40-37 win in the spring, the only game Carson-Newman played.