COMMENTARY: PAYING HIS DUES: Daytona 500 winner Cindric’s vast experience led Team Penske to NASCAR’s prized jewel

Austin Cindric fits the template of a Roger Penske driver.

The 24-year-old is composed, versatile and committed.

All those qualities were on display Sunday as Cindric won the Daytona 500.

Before making the full-time jump to the Cup level this season with the Team Penske juggernaut, Cindric earned 13 wins and the 2020 championship over four years on the Xfinity Series.

Along the way, Cindric developed the reputation as a guy who could get pushed around in clutch time. But Cindric showed an aggressive side on the final lap at Daytona by blocking teammate Ryan Blaney.

While Blaney came away from Daytona furious, Cindric showed that he’s more than a road racing expert who relies on technique and horsepower.

Alas, this was no made-for-Disney upset. A third-generation racer, Cindric is the son of Team Penske president Tim Cindric and is blessed with all the essentials for success, including a veteran crew chief in Jeremy Bullins.

Cindric still faces considerable pressure in replacing Brad Keselowski in the No. 2 Ford at Team Penske. That’s simply one of the marquee rides in motorsports.

Family connections mean everything in NASCAR, but Cindric has paid his dues. After grasping the basics of speed and car control in entry-level Legend Cars and Bandoleros, Cindric competed in elite road races, Global RallyCross events, ARCA and NASCAR trucks.

Cindric’s progression also included a pair of 2016 victories at Watkins Glen and Virginia International Raceway for the Abingdon-based Martin-McClure Racing team in the K&N East series.

Yes, Cindric has been groomed for his breakthrough but he has also studied, listened and learned. And thankfully, he has kept his ego in check.

Several other interesting stories emerged from the long-awaited Daytona weekend, which featured a sellout crowd on Sunday.

The highly-hyped Next Gen race car certainly looks cool, but it remains a work in progress. With the pack racing at Daytona, the 500 is basically a game of skill and chance laced with tension and tedium.

Bubba Wallace deserves praise for his ability on superspeedways. While the usual haters directed more ugly comments at him via social media following the race, Wallace recorded his second runner-up finish in NASCAR’s biggest showcase since 2108. Of course, Wallace also claimed an historic win at Talladega last season.

Perhaps the most resourceful operation at all three top levels of NASCAR continues to be the Abingdon-based Henderson Motorsports Food Country USA truck team.

Led by battle-tested crew chief Chris Carrier, Parker Kligerman finished fifth last Friday night at Daytona. That impressive run came after a 2021 season where Kligerman earned five top-10 finishes in 11 starts.

Stay tuned for more NASCAR clues and answers this weekend at Auto Club Speedway in California.