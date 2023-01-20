COMMENTARY: OHA's Stoneman views Bearcat Den as showcase

Virginia High girls basketball coach Kevin Timmons, VHS athletic director Brad Harper and Oak Hill Academy boys basketball coach Yerrick Stoneman have a grand vision for basketball in Bristol, Virginia.

Picture national television coverage. A field of elite prep basketball teams from around the nation. And a marquee full of Division I bound stars trailed by scouts from major college and NBA teams.

For the past couple years, Timmons and Harper have worked to bring that scenario to reality before hitting snags with funding.

“We’ve been close to pulling it off,” Timmons said.

According to Stoneman, the National Interscholastic Basketball Conference would be the perfect showcase to accomplish those lofty goals.

“I think Virginia High would be a great venue,” Stoneman said. “The Bearcat Den is one of the nicest gyms in the state in my opinion. It’s a full-length court that basically looks like the old gym (University Hall) at the University of Virginia. And Bristol is a neat town that is only a 90-mile drive from our campus.”

So far this season, the 10 teams in the NIBC have played weekend events at sites such as the La Porte Civic Auditorium in La Porte, Indiana, and Allegany College in Cumberland, Maryland. Those locations are near the participating schools, with the teams housed at casino hotels.

Other NIBC sites include Chaparral High School in Scottsdale, Arizona, Montverde Academy in Montverde, Florida, IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, Pleasant Grove High School in Pleasant Grove, Utah, Koch Arena in Wichita, Kansas, Blake Arena in Springfield, Massachusetts, Harwood Arena in Union, New Jersey, and Davis Field House, in Greenville, South Carolina.

“I know on the NIBC’s part, they would love for Oak Hill to serve as a host. I’m sure Bristol would be our site, but it would be hard for us to do that because we don’t have the outreach and support to be able to pay for the other teams,” Stoneman said.

That leaves the ball in the court of Bristol Virginia school officials, city managers and business leaders. Of course, The Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol Virginia continues to blossom as a major economic force across the region.

“We could bring the NIBC teams in and we might have six teams playing three games each,” Stoneman said. “We just need someone to spearhead the effort and raise money for travel expenses.

All of the NIBC contests are televised on one of the ESPN outlets.

“That kind of national exposure would bring plenty of attention to the Bristol area, and it would be easy for teams to get in and out because of the Tri-Cities Airport,” Stoneman said.

After years of growth by elite prep school and academy programs, the NIBC was introduced for the 2021-22 season as collaboration between ESPN and Paragon Marketing Group. Oak Hill was as charter member.

Former Oak Hill coach Steve Smith now serves as an NIBC ambassador.

“The competition is a lot tougher for us, but I definitely like the NIBC concept and it’s going to be great for high school basketball in the long run,” Stoneman said.

The probable elimination of the controversial one-and-done-rule by the NBA could translate into even bigger things for elite prep teams. The rule mandates that players must attend college for one year to be draft eligible.

“That would attract more athletes who are looking to compete against college level talent in front of NBA scouts who could make the judgement of when they are ready for the League,” Stoneman said.

Oak Hill has gone winless in the NIBC this season but has nearly pulled off some headline-grabbing wins.

“All six of our first games were against teams that were ranked among the Top 25 nationally at the time, and four of those were in the top-five,” Stoneman said. “I don’t know of another conference in the nation that is tougher, but I still think we’re a top 25 team.”

The latest edition of the Oak Hill Road Show continues for the next two days in Bristol with the FriendshipCars.com Big Shots.net Virginia Invitational at the Bearcat Den.

For a diehard basketball fan, this 52-team event is a must-see.