COMMENTARY: Nominations now being accepted for 40th Pappy Thompson Award

The winning entrant – which is even harder to decide – will be announced in the Sunday, May 23, edition of the Bristol Herald Courier. In addition, a video presentation will also be available on the newspaper website on that date which includes the history of the award, past winners and much more leading up to the announcement of the 2021 recipient.

Currently the Pappy Thompson Award trophy resides at Holston High School, having been won in 2020 by Jordan Keith, who is now a student-athlete at King University. It started at Graham High School in 1982 when Eddie Hall became the inaugural recipient, and he was the first of 39 to receive honorary plaques for their accomplishments.

Where will the trophy go next? The very ornate and two-foot-plus tall trophy, which has been in use now for four decades, has a distinguished, aged look - kind of like our own Stanley Cup - adorned with the names of all the previous winners.

It has traveled to 26 different schools – some of which are no longer in existence. Abingdon is the leader in winners with five, followed by Grundy with three recipients. Richlands, Marion, Patrick Henry, Eastside, Powell Valley, J.J. Kelly and Holston have had two winners apiece. Seventeen schools have had one each

Now it’s ready for a new home. We need your help to get it there.