COMMENTARY: Nominations now being accepted for 40th Pappy Thompson Award

It doesn’t seem like it should be that time of year again, but it is.
An ongoing pandemic or not, football being played in spring and limited fans in the stands, the Pappy Thompson Award for Excellence continues on.
A tradition born in 1982 continued during a 2019-20 school year that started normally, but certainly didn’t end that way. This school year has been crazy from the start, and has led an unprecedented high school sports season from the start to finish.
Tennessee has managed to keep a “normal” schedule for the most part, while Virginia changed everything up, waiting until December to start any sports at all. The sports calendar doesn’t end in the Commonwealth until June 26.
Still, the coaches and players deserve our admiration for continuing on through the tough times, and there have been plenty of them since school began – either virtually or in-person – way back in August.
The Pappy Thompson Award for Excellence has been going to the senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service, for the last 40 years.
It honors Thompson, who was a sports editor at the Bristol Herald Courier for more than four decades.
This column is simply a reminder that the nomination deadline of April 28 is approaching fast.
Letters have been mailed to 68 different high schools, including 37 in Southwest Virginia and another 31 in Northeast Tennessee. If you haven’t received a letter, please contact the sports department at (276) 645-2516 or email (sports@bristolnews.com) to let us know.
Principals are asked to be on the lookout for those letters, get them to the proper individuals and submit a resume with as much detailed information about that senior student-athlete as possible. In addition, please remember to submit a headshot of that student, preferably a school photo.
Entries can be mailed to the address that was included in the letter - Sports Department, Bristol Herald Courier, 320 Morrison Blvd., Bristol, Va., 24201 – or they can also be emailed to sports@bristolnews.com.
Just make sure they arrive by April 28.
We had a few that arrived late last year – probably due to the pandemic causing so many issues – and those had to run separate from the rest of the entries. If it helps, please email your entries. Feel free to contact the sports department to ensure they have arrived.
An article with photos and information on each candidate will run in the Sunday, May 2, edition of the Bristol Herald Courier. The list will be whittled down to five – which is never an easy task – and thorough articles on each candidate will run from May 17-21.
The winning entrant – which is even harder to decide – will be announced in the Sunday, May 23, edition of the Bristol Herald Courier. In addition, a video presentation will also be available on the newspaper website on that date which includes the history of the award, past winners and much more leading up to the announcement of the 2021 recipient.
Currently the Pappy Thompson Award trophy resides at Holston High School, having been won in 2020 by Jordan Keith, who is now a student-athlete at King University. It started at Graham High School in 1982 when Eddie Hall became the inaugural recipient, and he was the first of 39 to receive honorary plaques for their accomplishments.
Where will the trophy go next? The very ornate and two-foot-plus tall trophy, which has been in use now for four decades, has a distinguished, aged look - kind of like our own Stanley Cup - adorned with the names of all the previous winners.
It has traveled to 26 different schools – some of which are no longer in existence. Abingdon is the leader in winners with five, followed by Grundy with three recipients. Richlands, Marion, Patrick Henry, Eastside, Powell Valley, J.J. Kelly and Holston have had two winners apiece. Seventeen schools have had one each
Now it’s ready for a new home. We need your help to get it there.
If you have any questions, please call the office at 800-326-2516 or my extension at 276-645-2543 after 4 p.m. You can also message me via Twitter at @BHCWoodson or send an email to sports@bristolnews.com or bwoodson@bristolnews.com.
It has been a school year like no other, but it has been one full of accomplishments, especially among the senior student-athletes in the region.
Who will be the next winner of the Pappy Thompson Award for Excellence?
We will all know in 38 days.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543