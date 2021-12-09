COMMENTARY: No need to panic over MLB lockout...yet

Forty-seven free agents have new contracts. Even Bryon Buxton, one of the top prospects in baseball for years got $100 million for seven years from the Minnesota Twins. Not bad for a player who is an injury waiting to happen. He has played more than 92 games once in seven seasons, and only made it through 39 games during the 2020 shortened pandemic season.

Not bad work if you can get it.

Another 141 free agents are still waiting. Let’s just say their wait will last a while.

Baseball has long been my favorite sport – and still is behind college football – but this baseball lockout is destined to last a while. Let’s just hope it doesn’t follow the NHL, which wound up canceling the entire 2004-05 season due to labor issues.

Baseball simply can’t afford to let money get in the way again, or its shrinking fan base will continue in that direction. Has anyone else notice all the empty seats at baseball games last season? You can’t blame them. It has become nearly unwatchable with the home run or strike out mentality that makes games seemingly never end.