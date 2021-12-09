COMMENTARY: No need to panic over MLB lockout...yet

One year ago all the talk in Major League Baseball was the massive amounts of money they were losing from the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced a 2020 season to be limited to 60 games played in front of cardboard cutouts instead of actual fans.
One year later, who would ever know?
On Nov. 30, just nine days ago, more than $1.158 billon – yes billion - worth of contracts were signed by professional baseball players, led by Max Scherzer, who signed a three-year deal for $130 million.
One day later, MLB instituted a lockout.
For those who don’t know, Scherzer is a starting pitcher. He might – a big might at 37 years old - get 32 starts in 2022– if there is a 2022 baseball season – and will average nearly $1.25 million a start for what averages out to one start a week.
Yes, a start. How many innings will he go in those starts? With the way relievers are used now, hopefully at least five per outing, which could possibly lead to a quality start if he pitches well enough.
Don’t count on it. Apparently not even Scherzer can face a batting order three times anymore.
Since the World Series ended just a month ago, baseball free agents have signed $2.5 billion worth of contracts, including the frenzy last Wednesday right before the lockout occurred.
The owners have seemingly forgotten about all the revenue they lost, and they’re throwing it around like monopoly money. Sounds a lot like our government.
Anyone else notice Congress keeps having to figure out how to keep government open, all while continuing to approve trillions of dollars in infrastructure, social justice and climate change measures, and all while telling the public it won’t cost us a thing.
Makes you scratch your head, doesn’t it?
No one spent more than the Texas Rangers, who committed more than $500,000 on a middle infield with absolutely no pitching help. They must be following the formula of the Los Angeles Angels, who keep signing hitters, but no one has told them that pitching is – or at least used to be – considered 90 percent of the game.
They signed Corey Seager to a 10-year contract for $325 million. Remember in 2000 when Alex Rodriguez signed what was then a mind-boggling 10-year contract worth $252 million with those same Rangers. How did that work out? Expect the same with this deal.
Forty-seven free agents have new contracts. Even Bryon Buxton, one of the top prospects in baseball for years got $100 million for seven years from the Minnesota Twins. Not bad for a player who is an injury waiting to happen. He has played more than 92 games once in seven seasons, and only made it through 39 games during the 2020 shortened pandemic season.
Not bad work if you can get it.
Another 141 free agents are still waiting. Let’s just say their wait will last a while.
Baseball has long been my favorite sport – and still is behind college football – but this baseball lockout is destined to last a while. Let’s just hope it doesn’t follow the NHL, which wound up canceling the entire 2004-05 season due to labor issues.
Baseball simply can’t afford to let money get in the way again, or its shrinking fan base will continue in that direction. Has anyone else notice all the empty seats at baseball games last season? You can’t blame them. It has become nearly unwatchable with the home run or strike out mentality that makes games seemingly never end.
Yet, good luck trying to get the owners and the players work together for the good of the sport. They are very much like our government. There is no compromise now, they want their way or they will walk away.
Commissioner Rob Manfred and union chief Tony Clark will be expected to figure things out, but these sides are far, far apart on just about every issue. The players have been the ones to compromise to keep the labor peace over the last 26 years, but don’t hold your breath on that occurring this time.
After two weeks of frantic spending by several teams, baseball activity has stopped. There is no need to panic, not in December. After all, the players don’t get paid until games are played. The owners don’t get money until the fans show up for those games.
Look for the sides to finally get semi-serious in February, a little more serious in March, and possibly really get busy as April approaches with a new season slated to begin.
Call me a pessimist, but this is going to be very long lockout. It is going to be ugly, there is going to be name-calling, gnashing of teeth and criticism from each side that the other side is holding up progress.
It will remind us all of our current government, which matches republicans vs. democrats, with very little ever actually getting done.
For fans of baseball, which was once known as America’s pastime, what could be worst?
How about millionaires fighting billionaires in search of more money?
