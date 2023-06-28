EMORY, Va. – The time has come for a new baseball facility at Emory & Henry. That’s been a familiar thread around the E&H campus this week.

In an age where baseball and softball players grow up competing on expansive turf fields with travel teams, the need for curb appeal in terms of stadiums and surroundings is vital for college programs.

E&H baseball teams have played on Porterfield-DeVault Field since 1971.

Compared to the other programs in the NCAA Division II South Atlantic Conference, the Wasps face a clear disadvantage.

“The baseball facilities around the SAC are really nice,” 18-year E&H head baseball coach Trey McCall said. “That doesn’t win games for you, but it definitely helps in the recruiting process.”

A spiffy home base also helps with team morale, campus pride and community support.

For various reasons, E&H has struggled for success in baseball. The Wasps (3-20, 12-35) finished last among 13 teams in the SAC last spring.

Before 1971, the E&H baseball field was situated on the site of the King Center and facing the football stadium.

What was the current site of Porterfield-DeVault Field site used for? Well, it’s a messy story.

“It was a piece of land that was used by the college for storage and dumping,” McCall said. “When we installed a water system behind the mound a few years ago, we found all sorts of items that had been dumped.”

Meanwhile, the current softball field for the Wasps, located behind Porterfield-DeVault Field, was the site of a sewer plant and is hardly visible from the road.

On Monday, officials from E&H and the community celebrated the groundbreaking for a $15 million complex that will serve as the new home for the soccer, track and field and lacrosse programs.

From an increase in enrollment to a new economic engine that will feed off the lucrative travel tournament market, the benefits of the Food City Complex are many.

Will school officials make the next step with baseball and softball?

“We have a campus master plan,” E&H athletic director Anne Crutchfield said. “I don’t know if we’ve decided what project will be next, but there are good things happening all over campus and we hope to see facility enhancement with other sports soon.”

That’s encouraging news for McCall, his players and E&H baseball fans.

“I’m confident that the college will do everything possible to address the baseball and softball facilities soon,” McCall said. “We’ve done a lot of work on the infield here over the past 10-15 years, but the outfield is still the same.”

Thanks to the generosity of an anonymous donor, a variety of renovations were made to Porterfield-DeVault Field in 2011. Along with a new scoreboard, press box and sound system, the work included a brick backstop, netting, dugout extensions and safety rails. In 2014, an outfield warning track and new chain-link fencing was installed.

That pales in comparison to SAC rivals like Lincoln Memorial and Lenoir-Rhyne which feature full turf fields. Other schools in the conference, such as Carson-Newman and Catawba, feature turf infields.

“Wingate has baseball-only locker rooms and the field is like playing on a putting green,” McCall said.

The Wasps often hold pre-season workouts on the turf at Fred Selfe (football) Stadium or inside the King Center, the home of the E&H basketball and wrestling squads.

“We open our season in February, so we have to be ready to practice and go in January,” McCall said. “We can manage rain with our tarp, but we still have issues with water coming up early in the season. Turf would solve lots of issues.”

As will be the case for the new soccer and track and field complexes, a lighted baseball and softball complex just off Interstate 81 at exit 26 would be an enticing location for district, regional and state tournaments.

The Wasps already host district and regional games in baseball and softball. McCall said he’s open to working with officials from The Meadows Sports Complex in Abingdon, which is busy nearly every weekend with travel ball events that draw teams from several states.

“We get good crowds for our games and we take care of our field, but you have to be in the ballpark if you are going to run with the big dogs in this conference,” McCall said.

E&H baseball recruiting coordinator and pitching coach Kyle Cliff knows the story.

“Our baseball program has a lot of potential,” Cliff said. “Most of the schools in conference have top-notch facilities, so having a new field would be a big step for us.”

A native of Charlotte, Cliff played baseball at Limestone University, Elgin Community College and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. Prior to arriving at E&H two years ago, he served as an assistant at NCAA Division II Southeastern Oklahoma State and the University of Rio Grande, an NAIA school based in Rio Grande, Ohio.

Cliff said the Wasps have already finished their recruiting class for 2023, and are looking for players for the 2024 and 2025 classes.

“In 2022, we had recruits from Massachusetts and Florida to Oregon and South Korea,” Cliff said. “For 2023 recruiting, we had a lot of local kids and we hit the Charlotte area.”

The 2023 edition of the Wasps was also heavy with talent from North Carolina junior colleges.

“One of the first things I did when I took this job was to send an email to every junior college baseball program to let them knew what we are doing here,” Cliff said. “With our move to Division II and its scholarship money, it’s much easier to get junior college kids.”

The junior college connection nearly paid huge dividends in the fourth game of the 2022 season when the Wasps built a 6-0 third inning lead at top-ranked and defending Division II national champion North Greenville University in Tigerville, South Carolina. The Wasps ended up losing 12-7.

“That game was a great confidence boost for our players and it showed that we had the talent to compete with any team in the country,” Cliff said. “Now, we just need to develop consistency.”

Several E&H players are competing this summer in the North Carolina based Southern Collegiate Baseball League.

“And we have other guys involved with different training facilities,” Cliff said. “We’re going to have a lot of talent next season.”

Cliff said the main plus for E&H baseball is McCall, an easygoing figure who was a legendary athlete at Abingdon High School.

“Trey is one of the most genuine human beings I’ve ever met,” Cliff said. “He’s the type of guy you want to play for and to coach for.”

McCall, Cliff and longtime E&H baseball assistant John Kuczko have been busy this week with a pair of camps that brought in kids from across far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee. Kuczko coached McCall at AHS and was instrumental in the development of the AHS Falcon Park baseball field.

The topic of a new stadium for E&H has become a hot topic, especially among the families of the campers and former E&H baseball players.

“It’s great that the idea is on the horizon,” McCall said. “I just hope the sun rises quickly.”