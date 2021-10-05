COMMENTARY: Moore was a ‘gentleman’ who anyone should want to emulate

We also talked about humility and mortality. On a bleak morning when this writer was dealing with yet another health setback and nervously awaiting a grim diagnosis in a crowded waiting room, it was Moore who took the time to lift me up with his counsel and compassion.

Moore was one of the most powerful and accomplished men in the southeast, yet he never acted the part.

From the BMS parking lot to State Street, Moore would stop, chat and listen to anyone who had a question or concern. Yes, he actually listened.

That every man approach served Moore well in the harsh worlds of business and politics, where Moore had the rare gift to break down barriers and work with officials from both parties.

But make no mistake, Moore was no pushover.

It took more than a bold dream for Moore, Larry Carrier and R.G. Pope to build and grow a NASCAR track on a former dairy farm in the hills of Northeast Tennessee.

In his trademark humble fashion, Moore shared with me how he dealt with maverick drivers, rowdy fans and skeptical NASCAR officials.

Somehow, Moore and company were able to transform little Bristol into one of the most iconic facilities on the entire American sports scene.