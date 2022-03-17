COMMENTARY: Mixture of guts and skill lifted Briscoe to Victory Lane in NASCAR’s Cup Series victory status

The Chase Briscoe story was made-to-order for NASCAR.

Following years of sacrifice, the 27-year-old Indiana native earned a big dose of affirmation by winning Sunday’s Cup event at Phoenix Raceway.

Along with a much-needed boost in parity, one of the primary attractions for NASCAR’s Next Gen car was a return to the days when races were decided by the talent of the driver instead of the resources of the engineering department.

That was certainly the case at Phoenix.

On two restarts in the closing laps, Briscoe relied on guts and skill in holding off aggressive challengers Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick. The dirt track experience of Briscoe was evident as he wrestled his car to the finish.

Briscoe displayed signs of potential during rookie season last year with the Stewart-Haas Racing team, but he drew criticism for his decision-making in certain events and for his excess weight.

Flash back to the September Food City 300 Xfinity race at Bristol Motor Speedway two years ago. That was when Briscoe gained praise for nudging regular season champ Austin Cindric out of the way en route to victory.

Over the past week, Briscoe has shared his circuitous road map to the top level of the sport.

Like other drivers and crewmen who lack of a famous last name or rich daddy, Briscoe moved to North Carolina to chase his dream.

He volunteered to work at race shops, stayed with friends, and served as a test driver in the Ford Performance NASCAR Driver Development program in 2017. One of the test sessions for the then unheralded Briscoe came at Bristol.

After coming close to heading back to Indiana seven years ago, Briscoe earned rides with the Cunningham Motorsports ARCA Series team and the short-lived Brad Keselowski Racing Truck Series operation before being paired with boyhood idol in Tony Stewart two years ago in Cup.

Briscoe is now one of the hottest names in the sport, and he did it the hard way. That’s a pretty good underdog story.

Former Bluefield High School athletic standout Corey Coppola serves as the gas man for Briscoe’s Stewart-Haas Racing team.

Along with being a linebacker and fullback for the West Virginia-based Bluefield Beavers in football, the 6-foot-4 Coppola helped guide the Beavers to three state championship game appearances in basketball. Coppola is the cousin of Devin Lester, who played a key role in Graham’s 2018 Class 2 Virginia High School League football state title.

PIT STOPS: Wisconsin teen Luke Fenhaus opened the season last Sunday for Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports with a second-place finish in the CARS Pro Late Model Tour stop at Caraway Speedway in North Carolina. Fenhaus, who finished behind JR Motorsports prodigy Caden Kvapil, led 88 of the 100 laps. Fenhaus earned national attention last year by winning the famed Slinger Nationals and then finishing second to Indy Car veteran Marco Andretti in a SRX Series event at Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin. … Abingdon’s Chase Dixon experienced tire problems early in the Caraway event and finished in the No. 31 spot, while his teammate Colby Higgins was 34th. The next CARS event is set for March 26 on Hickory Motor Speedway. … Michigan teen Katie Hettinger is scheduled to compete in this Saturday’s Carolina Pro Late Model Series event at Franklin County Speedway in Callaway, Virginia, for the Highlands Motorsports team.