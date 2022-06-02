COMMENTARY: Memorial Day weekend was memorable for race fans

For motorsports fans, Sunday was like a Christmas buffet.

The treats ranged from the glamour of the Formula 1 Grand Prix of Monaco to the tradition of the Indianapolis 500 and the endurance test of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Due to the length of the race and an overall lack of drama, the NASCAR show in Charlotte has been overshadowed in recent years by the two other Memorial Day weekend spectacles.

But Sunday’s edition of the Coca-Cola 600 offered an over five-hour thrill ride.

Before a crowd of nearly 100,000, there were 64 lead changes, long periods of three-wide action on multiple grooves, 18 caution flags, and two overtimes.

This was much more than an endurance challenge. It was a test of will and race craft with fast machines that were clearly hard to drive.

We saw stars such as Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch involved in single-car spins. We saw breathtaking late race charges for the lead by Chase Briscoe and Austin Dillon. And we saw the tenacity 41-year-old future Hall of Famer Denny Hamlin en route to his 48th career Cup series triumph.

Following the All-Star Race at debacle, it was exactly the kind of fun momentum NASCAR needed with its Next Gen car.

It’s no surprise that 57,000 grandstand seats have been gobbled for this Sunday’s inaugural NASCAR Cup race at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

Pit Stops: Familiar names earned wins in Saturday afternoon’s season opener at Lonesome Pine Raceway. The list included Joshua Gobble in the five-car Late Model Field, Rob Austin (Pure Street), Mitch Gibson (Charger), Abingdon’s Kevin Canter (Mod 4) and Kingsport’s John Ketron in the 17-car Pure 4 race …Dillon Brown (Gaffney, S.C.) edged Jeremy Steele (York, S.C) to take Sunday’s American Crate All-Star Series Feature at Wythe Raceway. Knoxville’s Trey Bayne, younger brother of NASCAR competitor Trevor Bayne, finished fourth in the 23-car field and Wytheville’s Heath Martin was 19th. Brandon Umberger (Rural Retreat) held off Kenny Peeples (Rural Retreat) to capture Monday’s $1,000-to-win Pro Modified feature at Wythe. Other winners included Rural Retreat’s Will Hostetler (UCAR), Kingsport’s Jason Ketron (SCDRA UCAR), Billy Cline (Vintage Sportsman), Rural Retreat’s Kevin Johnson (KCAR), Wytheville’s Tanner Cook (Pro Mini), Sugar Grove’s Keith Griffitts (Super Street) and Abingdon’s Jerry Stanley in Vintage Modified. …Kingsport’s Carson Eads swept the Unlimited B and 250B classes in Saturday’s Hot Summer Nights Supercross Series at Muddy Creek Raceway, while Norton’s Eric Colley captured the 125 2-Stroke contest. Pennington Gap’s Cory Cooper (College Boy) and Ryan Adkins from Wise (35-plus) were among the other winners. A Vintage National Motocross event has been scheduled for June 11-12 at Muddy Creek …. Friday’s Back the Gap Summer Series program at Volunteer Speedway in Bulls Gap, Tennessee, featured a large car count in all divisions. Rusty Ballenger topped 21 challengers in the featured Crate Late Model class, while Heath Alvey (Sportsman Late Model), Gary Blanken (Street Stock), Bobby Mays (Classic) and Jason Ketron (Front Wheel Drive) were the other victors.