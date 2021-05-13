COMMENTARY: McClure left a legacy that will long be remembered by friends and family

Eric McClure was born into a NASCAR family.

As a youth, he watched races from his house while wearing his very own uniform.

McClure later saw the homegrown Morgan-McClure Motorsports team win 14 times in the Cup series. As a driver, McClure competed in 288 Xfinity events and even formed his own grassroots operation.

The Eric McClure story goes far beyond cold stats, however.

Judging from the attention and outpouring of response since McClure’s death on May 2, McClure had a profound impact on many folks in and out of motorsports during his 42 years.

Hunter Baize drove eight races in 2017 for the Abingdon-based Martin-McClure Racing team in the NASCAR K&N East Pro Series. McClure’s partner was Hal Martin, a former Xfinity racer who now serves as a driver coach and spotter at Joe Gibbs Racing.

“I was very saddened and surprised to hear of Eric’s passing,” said Baize from his home in Bremen, Kentucky. “Eric was always kind and upbeat, and we bonded over our love for sports and all things competitive. Eric worked as hard to give me opportunities in motorsports as anyone ever had.”

The goal of MMR in 2017 was to capture the K&N season championship.