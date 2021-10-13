COMMENTARY: Lots of big news coming out of ‘Drag City USA’

Bristol Dragway was proclaimed “Drag City USA” in 1965 by former Tennessee governor Frank Clement.

Since then, the scenic strip carved into the Northeast Tennessee mountains has been at the forefront of the sport.

In addition to innovative features such as a press tower and expansive seating, Bristol Dragway fans have witnessed the evolution of the Funny Car class and the development of superstar drivers such as John Force and Bob Glidden.

Judging by the news this week, it appears the first NHRA event to be held at Thunder Valley since June 2019 will bring Bristol back onto the national stage.

Today at zMax Dragway in Charlotte, NASCAR team owner and three-time Cup series champion Tony Stewart is expected to announce that he will form both a Top Fuel and Funny Car team in 2022 with his fiancé and current NHRA Top Fuel driver Leah Pruett. NHRA president Glen Cromwell is scheduled to attend the press conference.

Three-time Funny Car world champion Matt Hagan is the favorite to earn the new Funny Car ride for Stewart.