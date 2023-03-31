Drivers in the NASCAR Cup series prefer tracks with multiple lanes and consistent surfaces.

Then there is the temporary dirt course at Bristol Motor Speedway.

In various interviews leading up to the Food City Dirt Race on April 9, young chargers and grizzled veterans have discussed the challenge of navigating a full-bodied stock car around the dirt-covered BMS high banks.

According to defending Cup champion Joey Logano in a Zoom conference earlier this week, the dirt driving experience at BMS is an advanced test.

“This is a weird thing to do, and it’s fun doing things that are weird,” Logano said. “We’re not running a purpose-built dirt car. This is like running your street Mustang on dirt. You’re constantly on the edge of spinning out. It’s crazy to even think about.”

With his trademark blend of aggression and instincts, Logano won the first Bristol Dirt Race in 2021.

How did Logano adjust to driving his 3,300-pound Cup car on dirt?

“Our cars don’t have the big sides like a Late Model or the big wings like a sprint car,” Logano said. “Bristol dirt is just a different game.”

Despite his lack of experience on dirt and the unpredictable nature of clay surfaces, Logano remains a favorite to win next Sunday at BMS.

“Why that is, I don’t have the best answers,” Logano said. “I’m not a dirt guy. I do have my backyard track figured out, but my dirt experience is what you’ve seen at Bristol and one other race at Volusia that didn’t last that long. Otherwise, it’s more of riding 4-wheelers and side-by-sides.”

Volusia Speedway Park, located in De Leon Springs, Florida, is a clay oval that has also been dubbed as “The World’s Fastest Half-Mile” by track officals.

DIRT DAYS

The first chapter of dirt week at BMS is scheduled for tonight with the Bristol Dirt Showcase featuring the Steel Block Bandit Late Model Series and American All-Star Series.

Drivers to watch include Tim Maupin (Johnson City), second-generation racer Tyler Bare, rookie Samuel Bryant (Fairfield, Va.), Dustin Mitchell (Pine Level, N.C.) and Trey Bayne, brother of 2011 Daytona 500 champion Trevor Bayne from Knoxville.

Hot laps are scheduled for 5 p.m., with the Bandits feature at 10 and the All-Star race following.

PIT STOPS: Along with Keith Helton in the 10-car Late Model Sportsman feature, last week’s winners at Kingsport Speedway included Kingsport’s John Ketron (Pure 4), Billy Waters (Street Stock), Chris Amburgey (Mod 4), Jacob Bradley (Legends), T.J. Moon (Bandoleros) and Joshua Collins in Beginner Front Wheel Drive. Another afternoon program is scheduled for today at Kingsport, with the green flag at 4 p.m.…Today’s busy calendar includes the season openers at Wythe Raceway in Rural Retreat and Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park in Coeburn. Racing starts at 4 p.m. in Coeburn, with a pair of 40-lap Sportsman events headlining the five divisions. There will be action in the Super Street, Pro Mini, UCAR, KCAR and Modified classes at Wythe, where the program is scheduled to start around 8 p.m.