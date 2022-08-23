COMMENTARY: Let ‘Under the Lights’ be part of your prep football season

Media days.

The very words mean one thing to all sports guys like me.

Football.

Yep, that season has arrived again.

The break from the end of the high schools sports seasons in June to the return of the sport seasons in August certainly doesn’t last very long.

It is how we all felt about summer vacation when we were kids.

Poof!! It’s gone, time to get back to school.

I have been out of school now for too many years to admit. I have no kids of my own – unless you count cats – but in the newspaper business where the focus is on high school kids, they are the stars of the upcoming school year.

That is what the “Under the Lights” football magazine produced by the Bristol Herald Courier is all about.

It is about promoting the schools, the teams, the kids, the coaches, the communities, everything that revolves around Friday Night Lights, or any other night or day of the week they want to play football.

Media days, or “talking season” as Steve Spurrier calls it, started for our staff in late-July and continued for nearly three weeks. There was lots of traveling, from Hurley and Wytheville to Johnson City and Kingsport, and lots of these were early in the mornings.

Too early for sports guys who work late into the night and like to sleep late into the day.

Yet, duty calls.

Just about every newspaper, no matter how big or small, will do a special supplement on high school football. It is just that big of a deal.

There are plenty of other sports that matter too, but football drives the bus. Look how much the hunger for college football is changing college sports, and not all for the better.

That is a subject for another day.

Our supplement is a 92-page, full-color magazine that this year includes 26 high school football teams, including 21 in Southwest Virginia and another five in Northeast Tennessee.

It will include previews of each team, along with schedules, rosters and lot of photos, including team and feature shots of many of the players and coaches that will make headlines in the season ahead.

“Under the Lights” will be published on Sunday. Unfortunately, some schools will have played one or even wo games by that date, but there is still plenty of season left to go.

Please check it out. You can find it included with the Sunday’s edition and at concession stands at some games in the coming weeks.

Hopefully it will add to your enjoyment of the high school season, with each of the 26 teams dreaming of playing into December and playing for a state championship.

Even though most don’t reach that goal, and very few ever do, the kids will still play the sport they love for themselves, each other, their schools and the fans in each of the communities that loves their respective teams.

The 2022 football season has begun. Here is hoping for one to remember.

Let “Under the Lights” be part of that season.