COMMENTARY: Larson, Next Gen car the big winners last week at Fontana

Kyle Larson is still the top dog in the NASCAR Cup Series.

That was one of the two main storylines from Sunday’s 400-mile show at Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

With uncanny instincts and car control, Larson earned 10 wins last season en route to his first series championship.

The only thing missing from that memorable run was success on superspeedways, as Larson crafted an average finish of just 26.8 at Talladega and Daytona.

Larson was back on his game Sunday at the two-mile California oval. After displaying patience in the early stages, Larson charged at just the right time and managed to upset Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott in the process.

Sunday’s other big winner was NASCAR and its Next Gen car.

This entertaining drama generated 32 lead changes among 10 drivers. Nine different teams were included among the top-10 finishers, with every car in the 36-car field running in the top 10 at some point in the day.

Those are impressive numbers, especially when you consider the widespread carnage in Saturday’s Xfinity race and the problems of Cup drivers such as Kevin Harvick in practice and qualifying.

There were many predictions of doom entering Sunday’s main event. But once again, the drivers and pit crews were up to the challenge.

It’s obvious that the Next Gen ride is difficult to drive, and that’s a good thing for a sport that badly needed a jolt of excitement and parity.

Just look at the point standings through two races.

In addition to rookie leader Austin Cindric, the top 10 features underdogs such as Bubba Wallace, Chase Briscoe, Michael McDowell and Chris Buescher.

Harvick is in the No. 28 spot, with Denny Hamlin in last.

Judging by the large crowd on Sunday, it appears that NASCAR has attracted more attention in a region where fan interest can be lukewarm for all sports.

Located in the Inland Empire, Auto Club Speedway is 60 miles from downtown Los Angeles along infamous Interstate 10. We’re talking serious traffic jams.

There is a strong car culture in Southern California, but most of the interest has been centered on hot rods and drag racing.

Through two races, the NASCAR Cup Series is on a roll. Will the hot streak continue this Sunday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway?

Once again, the safe bet is on Larson.