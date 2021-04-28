COMMENTARY: Have you heard? The NFL draft is tonight

Who can blame them? They are going to make more money than most of us will ever see in our lifetime, and they will do it while playing a game.

After three days and seven rounds of picks - there used to be many more rounds - then come the grades.

How does anyone rate a draft until a few years down the road? It takes time to go from college to the pros, especially at certain positions. The talking heads tell you this all the time. These are NFL evaluators, some of whom have been doing it for decades, and guys just watching from the stands or on TV profess to know more than them.

Now, I must admit I used to sit at home and watch the draft. I would purchase one of those draft guides you can get on the newsstands, write down where the players went, and look back in future years to see how they did. I have better things to do now.

I still like to keep up with the draft, mainly to see where the Alabama players land, and then move on. I rarely ever watch an NFL game anymore. It just doesn’t do much for me like college football, which is more exciting and innovative than the stale NFL.

Honestly, I have often wondered what would happen to the NFL popularity without gambling and fantasy football.