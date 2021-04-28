COMMENTARY: Have you heard? The NFL draft is tonight

The day has finally arrived. Yep, the NFL draft is just hours away.
As my girlfriend – who has absolutely no interest in football or any other sports – likes to say, “Thank you Jesus.”
Sports have long been my passion, and that’s why I decided to get out of restaurant management and do something related to sports for a living. You might as well enjoy what you do. I like to eat too, which you can tell by my expanding tummy, but what is better than to get paid doing what you love.
However, there is one part of sports reporting I could do without, and that is the constant build-up to events, especially the NFL draft.
Since Feb. 8 – and even before for many - the day after what was one of the most boring Super Bowls in history – I switched to the Kitten Bowl - the talking heads at the various sports outlets have talked about the NFL draft.
It has been every day, nearly non-stop for 80 days. Flip on a sports talk show either on radio or TV and it is almost always going to include the NFL draft. Talking heads will spend hours upon hours talking about the same narratives over and over again.
How do they do it? It is like listening to politicians, who don’t even know what they are saying after a while. They just talk.
Everyone with a pulse knows that Trevor Lawrence will go first tonight to Jacksonville, but after that, the opinions never stop.
Mel Kiper Jr. has made a career out of the NFL Draft. People wait breathlessly each day as Kiper or Todd McShay release a new mock draft. For the uninitiated, a mock draft is simply a guess of which teams will take who with which pick, and this can go for the first round, the first three rounds or even all seven rounds. Everyone does one, I could do one, but you would probably fall asleep reading it.
Come to think of it, you might do the same reading this.
Quarterbacks are always, and I do mean, always the topic.
The talking heads will discuss the signal-callers ad nauseam until they have talked themselves into believing that Zach Wilson from Brigham Young or even Alabama’s Mac Jones (Roll Tide!!) could be the next Tom Brady, Dan Fouts or JaMarcus Russell. Justin Fields is a terrific athlete, but because some talking heads need something to talk about, they start the rumor that he isn’t a hard worker or doesn’t love football and then he allegedly starts falling down the board.
Then there are the talking heads who urge clubs to take a quarterback and then let them sit for a year or two behind a veteran to learn the game, much like Aaron Rodgers did while waiting his chance whenever Brett Favre finally did retire or at least left for a new team.
That is exactly the reason the Packers chose Jordan Love last season in the first round. However, the draftniks exploded, forgetting all that talk about waiting their turn. Love will be ready when Rodgers does move on, perhaps at the new full-time host of Jeopardy!
When the Dolphins took Tua Tagovailoa last season just months after serious hip surgery, the plan was the let him sit, get healthy, learn and play perhaps this season. He really hasn’t played that much football, and that was the narrative before and after the draft.
Then, two days or even less into the season and the talking heads start exclaiming that he must get on the field now. All those people who stressed patience suddenly had no patience at all. He will be fine, just give him some time. Yet, so many are already giving up on him.
In addition, no longer does it matter what athletes do in actual games. While we didn’t have an NFL Combine this season due to the coronavirus, players still had a chance to work out with coaches and teams. Suddenly, DeVonta Smith is too small and doesn’t weigh enough, but that certainly didn’t seem to matter in the BCS Championship Game. He was the best player on a field that had numerous first round picks on it.
Others climb up the board, not because of anything they did on the field, but because they worked out well in shorts and tennis shoes. How often has the fastest or strongest jumped way up into the first round, only to flame out in a few years or even less?
Finally, after 80 days of hearing so much about the NFL Draft that we don’t care anymore, it is finally here. The draft itself is just so anticlimactic. Names are announced, there are the obligatory interviews and tears and hugs with families.
Who can blame them? They are going to make more money than most of us will ever see in our lifetime, and they will do it while playing a game.
After three days and seven rounds of picks - there used to be many more rounds - then come the grades.
How does anyone rate a draft until a few years down the road? It takes time to go from college to the pros, especially at certain positions. The talking heads tell you this all the time. These are NFL evaluators, some of whom have been doing it for decades, and guys just watching from the stands or on TV profess to know more than them.
Now, I must admit I used to sit at home and watch the draft. I would purchase one of those draft guides you can get on the newsstands, write down where the players went, and look back in future years to see how they did. I have better things to do now.
I still like to keep up with the draft, mainly to see where the Alabama players land, and then move on. I rarely ever watch an NFL game anymore. It just doesn’t do much for me like college football, which is more exciting and innovative than the stale NFL.
Honestly, I have often wondered what would happen to the NFL popularity without gambling and fantasy football.
Once the draft ends, all will get back to some degree of normalcy, which will find the talking heads telling us why baseball is dying, who the NBA MVP should be and looking ahead to the upcoming football season.
Don’t worry though. I promise, it won’t be long before you will flip on the radio or TV and you can bet what they are doing.
Yep, they will be ranking the quarterbacks.
Mark it down.
Then, in a few days or another week, they’ll do it again.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543