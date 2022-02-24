COMMENTARY: Hard to pick a side as MLB argues over money

Baseball is doing it again. It just can’t get out of its own way.

Two years after having its season reduced to 60 games by a pandemic, baseball is on the brink of canceling games again … this time for money.

No other reason, just money.

Even during the pandemic, when the players and owners were trying to agree for a plan to return to the field, the players were complaining about money. Remember Blake Snell, who made the comment, “I am not playing unless I get mine.”

So much for that love for the game.

Baseball returned to normalcy in 2021 with a full season, stadiums with at least some fans, a fun pennant race, an exciting postseason and a World Series championship for the Atlanta Braves.

All that seemed good at the time, but there was also that lingering feeling that this could be it for a while. There was no secret that the separation between the players and owners was the size of LeBron James’ enormous ego.

Pitchers and catchers were supposed to report two week ago. Instead, spring training sites are empty, outside of the minor leaguers, who are preparing for their upcoming seasons. This is the second time in three years this has happened those communities that depend on spring training for livelihoods, but no one seems to care.

It really isn’t a strike. The owners locked out the players in December in hopes of showing how serious they were about change.

How is that working out?

We are now nearing the end of February and … nothing.

Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred – does he even like baseball - said earlier this week that if nothing is worked out by Monday, when regular season games would be lost.

That is happening, mark that down in ink or blood.

It is hard to feel sorry for either side. The owners have money and lots of it, and want to keep more. They have themselves to blame for paying these outrageous contracts to begin with. They didn’t, however, become billionaires by not knowing how to make money.

Yet, it is also difficult to feel bad for the players.

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Max Scherzer pulled into the MLB meetings on Thursday in Jupiter, Fla. in an $80,000 electric Porsche. Can you relate? Who can?

The Associated Press reported on Wednesday that major league players would lose a combined $20.5 million for every day the 186-day regular season is canceled.

That includes New York Yankees’ pitcher Gerrit Cole, who stands to lose $193,548 per day. Yes, per day. At least he’s not Scherzer, who will lose $232,975 per day. Yes, per day.

Those are pitchers, who only pitch every five days, and are usually limited to five or six innings at the most due to pitch counts and having to turn games over to lesser-paid relievers to decide the most important parts of those games.

Position players on the field every game – except for when they tweak a hamstring, have a headache or need a day of rest – and they stand to lose as much as $172,000 per day in the case of Mets’ infielder Francisco Lindor or $134,409 for new Rangers’ infielder Marcus Siemen.

Yet, the players want more. Currently, the minimum salary is current $570,500, which isn’t exactly chump change. Now I don’t claim to understand all that is going on with these negotiations, but it does all come down the almighty dollar, and lots of them.

All this is going on while people are still recovering from the pandemic, and are demanding to be paid $15 for flipping burgers or stocking shelves or working a cash register. These athletes will lose more in one day than most will make in five to 10 years.

How will these athletes survive? Will they be lined up outside soup kitchens and sitting on street corners begging for change?

It is difficult to be sympathetic to either side. They both have more money than they could ever spend, and then they expect fans to attend games and play exorbitant ticket and concession prices to cheer them on.

Yes, much depends on television contracts, but the ratings for baseball are horrible. People simply aren’t watching baseball like they used to.

Where is the stopping point? Is there one?

Nationals’ outfielder Juan Soto recently turned down a 13-year, $350,000 million contract simply because that isn’t enough. He wants more, lots more. He figures in three more years he can get even more as a free agent. He will too.

We already have an NFL quarterback making more than $500 million through the life of his contract. How much will Soto want?

Where does it stop?

These salaries can’t just keep going at this rate?

Call me old, call me out of touch, call me whatever you want, but I miss the old days when athletes loved the sports they play. You would be amazed how many professional athletes don’t even like the games they play, but where else can they make this kind of money unless they become a politician or CEO.

When the lockout first started nearly three months ago, I referred to the NHL losing the entire 2004-05 season due to a labor dispute. Baseball could be headed to that point.

That is how far these sides are apart.

Will that really happen? Probably not, surely they aren’t that out of touch. Wait, this is baseball, they really are.

If that happens, I promise you, there will be one less Major League Baseball fan in the world. And, I won’t be alone.

Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543