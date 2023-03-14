This should be a time of celebration for grassroots racing fans as short tracks open across the country.

Instead, there is concern for the very foundation of the sport.

The latest wave of bad news came early this month when it was announced that historic Greenville-Pickens Speedway in Easley, South Carolina, was listed for sale for use as an industrial park.

Any serious racing fan knows about Greenville-Pickens.

From 1940-1970, the half-mile slightly-banked oval served as a proving ground for future stars such as Richard Petty and David Pearson. A new wave of history unfolded after 1970 when the track was paved.

One year later, Greenville-Pickens hosted the first NASCAR race that was televised live in its entirety.

In recent years, the track has gradually fallen into disrepair while the car count has shrunk.

For various reasons, notably inattentive owners, angry neighbors and lucrative real estate prices, the number of short tracks has declined. The situation is even direr for drag strips.

Sadly, most fans are too immersed with the daily soap operas involving celebrity drivers, powerful team owners and confusing rules to be bothered about the true heart of racing.

Of course, the drastic reduction in the number of motorsports reporters and the high expenses for local race teams play roles in story.

The issue finally earned some national traction in recent weeks following the last race at the massive two-mile Auto Club Speedway in Fontana, California.

From luxurious suites and large garage bays, everything about this Roger Penske creation was first-class except for the lack of compelling action.

Race fans in Southern California have been promised a fancy new half-mile track along with a sprawling hotel and entertainment complex.

For good reason, there is reason to be skeptical about this latest California facelift.

On the bright side, a large crowd attended the March 4 season opener at Hickory Motor Speedway in Hickory, North Carolina, and there is plenty of buzz over the new ownership group for the CARS Tour.

Hopefully, grassroots fans of stock car and drag racing will rally to the cause before it’s too late.

Pit Stops: Caden Kvapil and the Bristol-based Highlands Motorsports team finished eighth in Saturday’s CARS Tour Pro Late Model season opener at Southern National Motorsports Park. Kvapil (Mooresville, N.C.) advanced to fifth in the event before encountering issues with a trailing arm on his car. Former NASCAR great and CARS Tour co-owner Jeff Burton attended the race, which attracted a record 24-car field of Pro Late Model drivers. Katie Hettinger, who was associated with the Highlands team last season, finished fifth while Maine’s Mike Hopkins captured the win. The next Pro Late Model event is scheduled for April 22 at Hickory…Officials from Kaulig Racing announced last week that three-time Lucas Oil Series dirt Late Model national champion Jonathan Davenport, 39, will attempt to make his NASCAR debut in the April 9 Food City Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. Davenport, who has two Super Late Model victories at BMS, is coming off an historic season where he earned 24 wins and over $2 million…Television ratings for NASCAR Cup races on FoxTV have declined the past two weeks. Viewership for Sunday’s event at Phoenix dropped from 3.9 million in 2023 to 3.4 million…This weekend’s regional racing calendar features Saturday’s SMART Modified Tour opener at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park. Qualifying is set for 12:55 p.m., with action beginning at 3. A variety of asphalt modified drivers from around the Southeast are entered.