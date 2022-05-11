COMMENTARY: From tragedy to triumph, Helton has made his mark

Little Bristol has long had a big influence on the upper levels of NASCAR.

In addition to Bristol Motor Speedway, the Bristol area connection has included racers, crewmen, officials, team owners and media members.

One man has set the pace.

Over nearly five decades, Bristol, Virginia, native Mike Helton has held a variety of leadership roles.

In his role as NASCAR president, Helton emerged as one of the most recognizable and trusted faces in motorsports.

It was Helton who had the brutal task of announcing to the world that Dale Earnhardt had died following a crash at Daytona International Speedway on Feb. 18, 2001.

“We lost Dale Earnhardt,” said Helton in a press conference that topped national newscasts and changed the sport forever.

Last week, the NASCAR Hall of Fame honored Helton with the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

To outsiders and misbehaving drivers, Helton can be intimidating. With his large build, booming voice and prominent mustache Helton commands respect. A popular Twitter account was even created in recognition of the Helton mustache.

To folks in far Southwest Virginia and Northeast Tennessee, Helton is still remembered as the class president at John Battle, sports director at historic Bristol radio station WOPI, and high school football official.

In interviews with local media, Helton has always displayed a dry wit, along with keen insight on the broader sports landscape and pride in his home town.

Helton, who now serves as the Vice Chairman of NASCAR, spearheaded the successful campaign on driver safety following the death of Earnhardt. He helped shaped NASCAR in many other ways.

The pipeline from far Southwest Virginia to the NASCAR epicenter in Daytona Beach has also featured Kevin Triplett. A former football player at Clintwood High School and sports writer for the Bristol Herald Courier, Triplett held several high-profile jobs including NASCAR director of operations.

Matt Yocum, who was an original member of the FOX NASCAR broadcasting team, formerly worked at Bristol’s WCYB-TV.

The list of Bristol all-stars runs much deeper, but Helton is the leader of the Bristol gang for good reason.

Operating on one of the most demanding stages in motorsports and enforcing rules against ultimate tough guys like Earnhardt, this former accounting major at King University has been a voice of calm, integrity and progress.

Pit Stops: Longtime Mountain Empire track official Karen Tunnell announced her resignation last week as the promoter and general manager of Kingsport Speedway following a nine-year run.

“It has been a very tough decision to make,” said Tunnell on the track’s social media page. “I have worked at Kingsport Speedway, Lonesome Pine Raceway and Volunteer Speedway over the years, with Kingsport always being my home. I thank Keith and Ervin Stiltner for giving me the opportunity to manage the track. I truly love each one of you and treasure your friendships. I wish everyone nothing but the best this season.”

No replacement has been named for Tunnell, but track owners plan to finish the season as scheduled. Saturday’s program at Kingsport will be headlined by a 50-lap event for the Southeast Super Trucks. Veteran racer Lee Tissot (Arden, North Carolina) will be seeking his third straight win at the concrete track. There will also be action in the Vintage Outlaws, Carolina Vintage, Bandolero and Legends classes, with the first race set for 7 p.m. … Open practice sessions have been scheduled for today and Saturday at Lonesome Pine Raceway. The season is slated to begin May 28 with a 50-year celebration for the high-banked facility located in Coeburn. Pre-race festivities will include a memorial for former LPR competitors, crewmen and track staffers. …The Bristol Forests Rally returns this Saturday morning beginning at 9:30 in Bristol, Tennessee. Teams and drivers from across the country are expected to compete in the American Rally Association sanctioned event which covers gravel forest trails in the Cherokee National Forest. … On Sunday, Autocross fans can sample the East Tennessee SCCA Autocross that will be staged between Bristol Dragway and Bristol Motor Speedway. … Seth Woodby from Bristol, Virginia is atop the Mega Series motocross Schoolboy 2 standings, while Bristol’s Eddie Branch is first in both the 55 and 60-plus categories. … The opening event for the DER Bracket Series at Bristol Dragway is set for May 20-22. …There was no activity at Wythe Raceway and Kingsport Speedway last week due to rain.