Trevor Bayne emerged as the toast of NASCAR in 2011 after becoming the youngest driver to win the Daytona 500 at age 20.

Bayne has spent the past few years operating a couple Mahalo Coffee Roasters shops in his home town of Knoxville and serving an analyst on the NASCAR Race Hub television show on FS1.

The last full season for Bayne as a NASCAR driver was in 2017, but he still has the racing bug.

“That never goes way,” Bayne said. “I’ve tried to get the bug out, but I just can’t do it.”

During a recent press conference in downtown Knoxville, Bayne confirmed that he’s working on a deal to run selected Xfinity Series events later this season for Joe Gibbs Racing. Bayne made nine Xfinity starts with the powerful Gibbs team last season.

“We originally thought that we could do a full season with Gibbs this year, but that didn’t work out,” Bayne said. “We’re currently looking at a couple races in September and October, and we’re excited about the opportunity.”

Bayne said his wide-ranging gig with the popular NASCAR Race Hub program has kept him engaged in the sport on several levels.

“The job requires a lot of study and background work,” Bayne said. “On the show set in Charlotte, there’s just a big screen and nothing to interact with. You have to keep the energy level up and work on your posture and presence.”

An upbeat personality and willingness to pay dues have long been strongpoints for Bayne. During his run in the NASCAR Cup series, Bayne helped popularize the use of driver coaches, race simulators and training sessions based on cycling.

Former Elizabethton resident Wade Day served as the mentor for Bayne. Day also worked with Northeast Tennessee-based racers Chad Finchum and Blake Jones.

“Wade was great for me,” Bayne said. “He was around for my karting and Hooters Pro Cup touring series days, and he was just very supportive in everything I did.

“Now, you have Josh Wise and Scott Speed who work with Chevrolet drivers every week on the mental side of the sport. Those guys know how to go fast, and Josh and Scott help teach them how to win.”

No matter the locale, Bayne still gets recognized and questioned about his stunning achievement on NASCAR’s biggest stage.

“The first memory from that weekend in Daytona involves getting on the plane the morning after the race. As we were taking off, I looked down and saw the ring that comes with winning the Daytona 500,” Bayne said. “That’s when I realized that I wasn’t dreaming. It was the real deal.

“From the George Lopez and Ellen shows, we were all over the place in the 38-day media tour. My head was on a swivel. It was such a cool experience and I will never forget it.”

PIT STOPS: It was a night to remember for the Blountville-based Chase Dixon Motorsports team Friday at Kingsport Speedway. In the featured Late Model Sportsman class, CDM driver Keith Helton (Kingsport) earned his third straight win while 19-year-old teammate and pole-winner Colby Higgins (Valdosta, Ga.) held off Kingsport’s Derek Lane for third. Jacob York (Asheville) and Lance Gatlin (Morristown) rounded out the top-five in 12-car field. The full list of winners included seven-time Mod-4 titlist Kevin Canter (Abingdon) in Mod 4, Kingsport’s John Ketron in the 21-car Pure 4 division, Joshua Collins (Beginner Front Wheel Drive) and Jacob Bradley in Legends. Jamie Meadows and Jay Swecker split victories in the two Street Stock events, while Hunter Morgan won both of the Bandolero races.

Teenager Caden Kvapil, who drives for Abingdon’s Highlands Motorsports, finished in the No. 11 spot in the Pro Late Model class at Saturday’s CARS Tour stop at Hickory Motor Speedway. Carson Kvapil, older brother of Caden, extended his points lead in the Late Model division with another victory. The event attracted record fields in both classes, with 41 entries in Late Model and 29 starters in Pro Late Model… Keith McGee (Eagle River, Alaska) made history in the 2021 Truck race at Richmond Raceway when he became the first Alaska native and disabled veteran to compete in a NASCAR event. The 41-year-old McGee, who now competes in the Truck Series with the Reaume Brothers operation, added to his diverse resume Saturday by winning the Danger Ranger on Dirt Race at Bristol Motor Speedway. McGee took the No. 34 spot in the 2022 NASCAR Pinty’s Race on Dirt at Bristol. Eight drivers in the 32-truck field were involved in spectacular crashes, including several incidents where their Ford Rangers flipped upside down. Cleetus McFarland, the race promoter, finished in the No. 25 spot.

The next program at Lonesome Pine Raceway is set for May 6. According to track officials, Kingsport’s Zeke Shell will be in the Late Model pits that night. Shell has been competing at Motor Mile Speedway in Radford this season……Last Saturday’s program at Wythe Raceway was postponed due to weather.