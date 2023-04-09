BRISTOL, Tenn. - With fearless drivers, flashy cars and mega tracks, the NASCAR Cup Series represents a memory-making machine that can sustain a person during hard times.

That’s certainly been the case for this writer.

A few months ago, a horrific house fire took the life of my last remaining family member and everything I owned.

After covering motorsports for over 30 years, I had acquired an array of diecast cars, books, shirts and photos from tracks across the country.

The loss of those material possessions were trivial compared to the death of my mother who shared and encouraged my love for stock car racing.

Along with my late father and brother, we often traveled country roads on Sunday afternoons just to listen to radio broadcasts with Barney Hall and the cast from the Motor Racing Network.

Fueled by nothing more than peanut butter sandwiches and Sun Drop, my brother and I drove overnight to many far-flung tracks.

When I expressed a desire to get into racing myself, my father agreed to let a neighbor plow a karting layout in our backyard. It was dusty, crazy and fun as heck.

But with zero money and little talent, I could only dream of becoming a NASCAR driver. I turned to Plan B and my mom supported me every step of the way.

From Bristol to Daytona, mom saved all my articles, never missed a race on television and even joined me on a few low-budget trips.

Due to the nature of mom’s death, the healing process has been brutal.

I have no family albums to reflect on our NASCAR journeys, but the mental images are ever-lasting and vivid.

Many of those memories have come flooding back to me the past two days here at Bristol Motor Speedway.

I can visualize sitting in the old concrete stands with my father and brother.

While my brother enjoyed the crashes, dad was impressed with the tenacity and blue-collar appeal of Dale Earnhardt. Mom simply loved hearing our stories and seeing our smiles.

The family thread has always run strong at Bristol and Saturday was no exception. More than ever, I envy the kids who are lucky enough to have a parent take them to a race.

NASCAR may have a variety of problems, but the experience can be transformative.

Don’t worry so much about television ratings, uneven rules enforcement, and track conditions.

Just enjoy the colorful magic show and savor the moments with your family.

You will cherish those precious memories someday. Trust me on that.