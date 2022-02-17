COMMENTARY: Experience the magic of Daytona

For a NASCAR fan, there is no moment more magical.

Just call it the Daytona experience.

After years of watching the Daytona 500 on television with your family, you finally save up enough money to make the trek to sunny Florida.

If you live in Bristol, it’s a transformative 632-mile journey through North Carolina, South Carolina and coastal Georgia.

How many budget-conscious motorsports diehards from the Mountain Empire have spent a night in rural Kingsland, Georgia, before completing the final leg of the Daytona adventure?

Picture this image. Like a classic ride at Disney World in Orlando, you leave the cold temperatures and grey skies of the Mountain Empire and suddenly encounter palm trees, orange stands and warmth. Welcome to Florida.

A transcendent moment awaits when you catch your first glimpse of Daytona International Speedway.

Like a modern-day Oz, this gleaming 2.5-mile tri-oval located just two blocks from the Atlantic Ocean represents a dreamscape of timeless races, departed superheroes and possibilities.

Drivers and crew members experience the same emotions when they drive through the infield tunnel and encounter the massive speedway for the first time.

Oh yeah, these “Days of Thunder” quests make for lifelong memories.

Every baseball fan remembers the sensation of walking into a Major League stadium the first time. Those initial sights, sounds and smells occupy a special place in memory banks.

Due to another impasse between team owners and players, the status of opening day in Major League Baseball remains up in the air.

Thankfully, the NASCAR show begins Sunday in traditional fashion with the Daytona 500.

The “World Center of Racing” has undergone a $400 million makeover compete with 40 escalators, redesigned entrances and wider seats, but this place and this race remains a time portal to a more innocent time in the sport and country.

We’re talking life-changing dreams on a scale with anything the imaginative minds in Hollywood and Disney can conjure.

For a driver, a Daytona 500 victory is a career-defining achievement second only to a season championship.

For a fan, a trip to Daytona International Speedway for the big race is the fulfillment of a dream that began on a gloomy and Sunday afternoon in February.

Another slice of magic awaits Sunday.