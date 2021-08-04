COMMENTARY: Excitement building for Virginia Tech, Tennessee as college football approaches

College football as we know it continues to change, from a proposed 12-team playoff, the much-discussed name, image and likeness proposals and now to the possibility of Texas and Oklahoma joining the SEC.
All that has come up this summer, but only the NIL is taking place now. The rest can wait.
Let’s skip all that speculation – just flip on sports talk radio for that coverage since it never ends – and look at some of the best games to watch involving Tennessee and Virginia Tech in the 2021 season.
Don’t panic, East Tennessee State, Emory & Henry and the University of Virginia’s College at Wise will get their turns soon.
Here is praying that COVID will leave college football alone.
*Virginia Tech at West Virginia (Sept. 18): While working in Bluefield – which is obviously on the border of Virginia and West Virginia – it didn’t take long to realize just how much the fan bases of these schools hate each other. They played often in the Big East, but the hatred grew when the Hokies bolted for the ACC. Word had it that when expansion was taking place back a few years back, the ACC had no interest in West Virginia. That didn’t help the matter either, especially when the Mountaineers had to join the Big 12 just to escape the Big East / American Athletic Conference. Who knows where the Mountaineers will be going next? I also learned the Black Diamond Trophy that goes to the winner of this game was designed by Rish Equipment in Bluefield.
*Tennessee at Florida (Sept. 25): It was 2003 and the phone rang in my first tour of duty here in Bristol. A fan breathlessly asked if the rumors were true, was Steve Spurrier really leaving the Gators for the NFL. I told him it was, and he let out a huge cheer. It appeared the Volunteers were now set to take control in the SEC East. Tennessee lost the first Spurrier-less meeting in 2002, but won the next two. They appeared to be on their way. Or not. The Vols have been 1-15 against the Gators since then, and still haven’t won an SEC title since 1998. Call is the curse of the “old ball coach” or Clint Stoerner, take your pick.
*North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Sept. 3): The worst part of this season opener is the Friday night kickoff. There was a time when Friday nights were reserved for high school football, but money talks before tradition these days. The Tar Heels are the popular choice to win the ACC Coastal Division, while the Hokies are trying return to relevance. Expect a grand entrance to “Enter Sandman” followed by a lot of waiting for something good to happen. Virginia Tech has played only one “Power 5” opponent as a home opener since 1998, that being a loss to Ohio State in 2015.
*Georgia at Tennessee (Nov. 13): Could this be the season? Georgia has won one – yes, one – national championship in its history, that being in 1980. That seems odd considering all the publicity the Bulldogs get each and every season. Tennessee leads a very even series 25-23-2, but has lost the last four by an average of 29.8 points per game. Josh Heupel is the fifth full-time coach to try to revive the Volunteers since Phillip Fulmer was basically pushed out in 2008, partly because his offense wasn’t exciting enough. Right now I am sure the Volunteers would take boring over losing.
*Virginia Tech at Miami (Nov. 20): The “U” is back. Just kidding, I think. How often has that statement been made since the Hurricanes’ last national championship way back in 2001. While Miami has had only two double-digit win seasons since then, the Hokies went the other way, claiming at least 10 wins every year from 2004 to 2011. Pickings have been slim since then, with Justin Fuente still trying to find the magic Beamer Ball formula. As usual, Miami is expected to be the primary challenger to North Carolina this season. Believe it when you see it.
*Tennessee at Alabama (Oct. 23): During my first tenure here at Bristol, I had the privilege of covering the Volunteers, and that meant lots of SEC football. Unfortunately, I only got to see Alabama beat the Volunteers once, while having to endure the five-overtime loss in Tuscaloosa in 2003. Since 2006, the year after I left for Bluefield, the Crimson Tide has won 14 straight against Tennessee, and expect that number to reach 15 this season. While Tennessee enters 2021 having lost 37 straight games to top-10 teams, ‘Bama has won an NCAA record 98 in a row against unranked foes, last losing to Louisiana-Monroe in Nick Saban’s first season in 2007.
*Virginia Tech at Virginia (Nov. 27): Much like Alabama against Tennessee, Virginia Tech absolutely dominated this series with the Cavaliers, winning 15 straight since Honaker’s Heath Miller literally did it all for Virginia in 2003. Miller played 11 seasons in the NFL, and had been retired for three years before the Cavaliers finally won again in 2019. Virginia Tech started a new streak last season, and will look to make it 20-1 against Virginia since 1999. The schedule isn’t kind for the Cavs, with the Hokies coming after consecutive weeks against Notre Dame and Coastal Division sleeper Pittsburgh.
*Tennessee at Kentucky (Nov. 6): There was a time when the Volunteers dominated the Wildcats, winning 26 straight from 1985 to 2010. I don’t recall which year it was, but I made my one trip to Lexington while covering the Volunteers on a freezing Saturday afternoon, so cold that the window in the press box in front of my seat shattered in millions of little jagged pieces of glass. Kentucky is still just 2-7 since 2011 against the Vols, but could claim back-to-back wins over the Volunteers this season for the first time since 1976-77.
*Notre Dame at Virginia Tech (Oct. 9): I was in Blacksburg the last time Virginia Tech played host to Notre Dame in 2018, with the Fighting Irish blowing open a close game with a 97-yard touchdown run by Dexter Williams to open the third quarter. Virginia Tech is 1-2 in three meetings against the hallowed Fighting Irish, all of which have been played since Fuente took over in Blacksburg. The Hokies enter this one coming off a bye week, while Notre Dame has six games to open the season, with Wisconsin and Cincinnati on tap the weeks prior to the Hokies.
Three others to watch:
*Vanderbilt at Tennessee (Nov. 27): Tennessee was 26-1 against the Commodores, but have lost five of its last nine in this series, a sure sign that times are tough in Knoxville. Tennessee has won the last two after losing three straight to Vanderbilt, which is now led by new head coach Clark Lea, who has the thankless task of trying to win in Nashville. It won’t be easy. Maybe they could play baseball.
*Pittsburgh at Virginia Tech (Oct. 16) / Pittsburgh at Tennessee (Sept. 11): While the Hokies have an 11-9 advantage against Pittsburgh, the Panthers are 8-4 since 2001. Don’t count out the Panthers in the Coastal Division despite all the talk about the Tar Heels and Hurricanes. That defense is good…Tennessee has lost both of its previous meetings with the Panthers, with former Pittsburgh coach Johnny Majors and the Volunteers losing to Pitt in both 1980 with Dan Marino at quarterback and 1983.
*There’s more, but you get the hint. College football approaches, and that is a good thing.
