COMMENTARY: Excitement building for Virginia Tech, Tennessee as college football approaches

*Tennessee at Florida (Sept. 25): It was 2003 and the phone rang in my first tour of duty here in Bristol. A fan breathlessly asked if the rumors were true, was Steve Spurrier really leaving the Gators for the NFL. I told him it was, and he let out a huge cheer. It appeared the Volunteers were now set to take control in the SEC East. Tennessee lost the first Spurrier-less meeting in 2002, but won the next two. They appeared to be on their way. Or not. The Vols have been 1-15 against the Gators since then, and still haven’t won an SEC title since 1998. Call is the curse of the “old ball coach” or Clint Stoerner, take your pick.

*North Carolina at Virginia Tech (Sept. 3): The worst part of this season opener is the Friday night kickoff. There was a time when Friday nights were reserved for high school football, but money talks before tradition these days. The Tar Heels are the popular choice to win the ACC Coastal Division, while the Hokies are trying return to relevance. Expect a grand entrance to “Enter Sandman” followed by a lot of waiting for something good to happen. Virginia Tech has played only one “Power 5” opponent as a home opener since 1998, that being a loss to Ohio State in 2015.