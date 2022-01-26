COMMENTARY: Enshrinement in NASCAR Hall much-deserved for Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Every NASCAR fan should watch the Hall of Fame induction speech by Dale Earnhardt, Jr.

In a sport dominated by big money, mega teams and hype, Dale Jr. represents a throwback to simpler times of dirt floor race shops, Saturday night short tracks and dues paying.

During his appearance last week at the NASCAR Hall in uptown Charlotte, Earnhardt brought the power-hitters of the sport to tears with tales of his late father and other heroes like Bristol native and longtime NASCAR leader Mike Helton.

In his signature fashion, Dale Jr. displayed humility, insight, and heart.

What a ride it has been for the son of a seven-time NASCAR champion who earned the well-deserved moniker of “The Intimidator.”

Flash back to a morning in 1997. That’s when Dale Jr. made the drive from his North Carolina home to the humble garage of Bristol’s mechanical mastermind Ed Whitaker.

On the guidance of his famous father, Dale Jr. made his first career start at Bristol Motor Speedway in Whitaker’s No. 7 Monte Carlo. Following the path of legends such as Davey Allison and Harry Gant, the senior Earnhardt made the trip to Whitaker’s cramped shop on Wagner Road in 1982 to prepare for a BMS event in the old Busch Series.

Back in 1997, Dale Jr. was uncomfortable in large gatherings, nervous in interviews and unsure of his future.

Remember this was a guy who once spent his days changing oil as a mechanic and struggled as a Late Model competitor.

Unlike other NASCAR greats who love to brag about their exploits and skim over their faults, Dale Jr. holds nothing back.

Earnhardt admitted last week in Charlotte that he was “self-centered” during his formative days and learned important lessons from on maturity from rugged crew chiefs.

Dale Jr. has long credited his sister, Kelley, for helping him navigate through the sudden death of his father, reshape his personal life and find success in the business world.

Critics of Earnhardt’s HOF status love to point out that he won only 26 NASCAR Cup series races in 19 full seasons. Earnhardt was selected NASCAR Cup’s most popular driver for 15 consecutive years every year from 2001 to 2017.

But the impact of Jr. Dale goes well beyond stats and awards.

With his brilliant work as analyst in the television booth and stewardship of the Lost Speedways docu-series, Earnhardt comes across as an everyman figure who can win over generations and backgrounds.

Unlike other drivers-turned media personalities, Dale Jr. never puts himself on a pedestal. With his extensive research and knowledge, Earnhardt is the stock car racing version of famed historian and filmmaker Ken Burns.

Forget the current superstars and their entourage of media and sponsor handlers, Dale Jr. takes fans back to the days when drivers and crews would drink Sun Drop sodas and munch on Nabs in the pits at tracks like Myrtle Beach Speedway.

The legacy of Dale Jr. also includes his nurturing role for young drivers at his JR Motorsports operation.

It’s no overstatement to say that Dale Earnhardt Jr. is the most important man in NASCAR.

As was the case with his late father, important people listen and act when Earnhardt speaks.