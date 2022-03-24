COMMENTARY: Dirt track at Bristol serves as ideal location for return to racing’s roots

Roots racing is an increasingly popular term in motorsports.

From short tracks to homegrown heroes, fans have a hunger for something authentic.

Welcome to the Karl Kustoms Bristol Dirt Nationals.

For the second straight year, dozens of racers from across the country have converged on Bristol Motor Speedway to chase dreams and grab a unique gladiator trophy.

Along with the elite Super Late Model class, this two-week festival of speed includes action in Hobby Stocks, Sport Mods, Stock Cars, Modifieds, Hornets, Factory Stocks, Street Stocks and Open Modifieds.

Many of these drivers and teams have made long and expensive treks from the Midwest and Northeast, with several enduring vehicle breakdowns and weather extremes.

No matter the experience level, just taking a lap around the BMS high banks is a knee-bucking and hand-sweating feat.

The first hurdle is simply finding time to breath around the fast .533-mile oval.

For the past four days, an eager cast of teen prodigies, veteran weekly warriors and blue-collar laborers have shown their courage and mechanical ingenuity zipping around the fearsome track.

A family thread runs strong here, with father-son, husband-wife and cousin combinations.

The main event begins tonight with the Super Late Models. And once again, there is an all-star field.

Superstars such as Scott Bloomquist, Jonathan Davenport, Chris Ferguson, Devin Moran, Jimmy Owens, Brandon Overton and many more are expected to compete in four $50,000-to-win features over the next two weekends.

Alterations have been made to make the track wider and to give drivers more options to execute passes.

While NASCAR regulars such as Kyle Larson, Kyle Busch, Chase Elliott and Austin Dillon competed in this dirt showcase last march, the spotlight of the Bristol Dirt Nationals is on the vibrant dirt racing world.

Bristol Motor Speedway and adjacent Thunder Valley are national hotbeds for NASCAR and drag racing, but those fans streaming down Interstate 81 the past week are coming to soak in the dirt culture.

Forget the made-for-network TV Sunday afternoon NASCAR Cup spectacles, dirt racing is all about sacrifice, grit and courage.

Thankfully, the authentic ever-changing dirt drama will unfold on the ultimate short track at Bristol Motor Speedway.