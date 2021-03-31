COMMENTARY: Dirt racing in Bristol is met with rave reviews

There were plenty of skeptics entering Monday’s NASCAR Cup and Truck double feature at Bristol Motor Speedway.
For two days, fans and racers endured rain, hail, floods, high winds, dust and mud.
Then, something magical happened on the Tennessee clay.
Thanks to a mix of ingenuity, talent and daring from track officials and teams, both events generated star reviews from dirt racing diehards and traditional NASCAR fans.
Instead of cruising around generic tracks and calculating fuel mileage with their engineers, drivers focused on wrestling their bulky 3,400-pound machines around the high banks.
If you didn’t appreciate at least form of the drama, you simply don’t like hard racing.
Check the stats.
The Food City Dirt Race featured 10 cautions, six different leaders, an overtime finish and a masterful piece of driving from dirt newcomer Joey Logano.
In the Pinty’s Truck Race on Dirt, there were 12 cautions along with six leaders and several temper tantrums.
Unlike many events held on larger tracks, there was action throughout the pack on every lap.
During the latter stages of the Cup race, there were complaints about the dusty track conditions. But most of those gripes appeared to come from viewers watching the event from the comfort of their living rooms.
From the perspective of the press box, actual spectators of all ages were having a grand time.
Sure, some drivers were not thrilled about the lack of vision in their cars. But Cup regulars earn millions for a reason. Real racing is supposed to be more challenging than video games or simulators.
The dirt weekend at Bristol was a refreshing salute to the blue-collar fans in a sport ruled by the rich and powerful.
The suits in the suites may not have been enthralled by the spectacle, but this multi-million-dollar experiment was healthy in several regards.
After too many years of stagnation, NASCAR is making bold steps with new races in new markets and a contingent of phenoms are eager to take their places on the main stage.
Young people, raised on high-tech video games and streaming devices, are also eager to connect with an activity that fits their need for instant gratification.
When Bristol Motor Speedway general manager Jerry Caldwell announced over the public address system that the dirt will return to the World’s Fastest Half-Mile next year, fans reacted with loud cheers.
The love affair with dirt will surely grow later this month when BMS hosts a pair of shows with the World of Outlaws Late Model series and the ultra-fast World of Outlaws Sprint Car Series.
Imagine the big potential for little Bristol.
Combine the iconic Night Race in September with the dirt showcase in the spring, and Bristol could regain its place as one of the hottest hotbeds in all of motorsports.
Now that Speedway Motorsports officials have mastered the complexities of crafting a dirt track while enduring nasty weather extremes, anything is possible at Bristol Motor Speedway.
