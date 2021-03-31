COMMENTARY: Dirt racing in Bristol is met with rave reviews

From the perspective of the press box, actual spectators of all ages were having a grand time.

Sure, some drivers were not thrilled about the lack of vision in their cars. But Cup regulars earn millions for a reason. Real racing is supposed to be more challenging than video games or simulators.

The dirt weekend at Bristol was a refreshing salute to the blue-collar fans in a sport ruled by the rich and powerful.

The suits in the suites may not have been enthralled by the spectacle, but this multi-million-dollar experiment was healthy in several regards.

After too many years of stagnation, NASCAR is making bold steps with new races in new markets and a contingent of phenoms are eager to take their places on the main stage.

Young people, raised on high-tech video games and streaming devices, are also eager to connect with an activity that fits their need for instant gratification.

When Bristol Motor Speedway general manager Jerry Caldwell announced over the public address system that the dirt will return to the World’s Fastest Half-Mile next year, fans reacted with loud cheers.