COMMENTARY: Dirt might be the answer to spring doldrums in Bristol

Dirt tracks often generate a fun form of racing full of side-by-side action, wild powerslides and frayed tempers.

Judging by the past four Cup events, NASCAR could use a big dose of dirt.

Except for the frenetic finish at Las Vegas, the Playoffs have been short on passing, cautions and controversy.

While the purists have praised the technique of drivers and the strategy of their crew chiefs, another segment of fans have been wondering what happened to their sport.

NASCAR once offered an escape from the pressures of the factory floor, family farm and office cubicle.

From Bristol Motor Speedway to Darlington Raceway, folks came to watch some wrecking, fussing and fighting.

Judging from the social media universe, NASCAR fans are not exactly thrilled about the possibility of the 2021 spring Cup race at Bristol Motor Speedway being contested on dirt.

From this angle, the bold idea is a winner.

For years, the spring race has struggled to attract fans, television ratings and overall buzz.