The Bristol Dirt Race experiment is over and it’s a puzzling case.

Let’s go back to 2021.

Due to years of lackluster attendance, officials from BMS and Speedway Motorsports decided to shake things up for the spring race by installing clay all around the half-mile oval.

The bold move created headlines and highlights around the motorsports world.

Granted, the three Food City Dirt Races may have been messy but they generated interest from a new segment of fans.

On Friday morning, BMS officials announced that both NASCAR race weekends in 2024 will be on the concrete surface.

“As the motorsports world focuses on ‘America’s Night Race’ tomorrow, we are thrilled to announce Bristol Motor Speedway will host the return of the Food City 500 on the concrete high-banks of the ‘World’s Fastest Half Mile’ in the spring of 2024,” track president Jerry Caldwell said.

“We will revive a logo reminiscent of the first Food City 500s in the early ‘90s and resurrect the track’s vintage trademark look and feel of the era. We’re looking forward to a great weekend of racing and what’s to come in 2024.”

Hmm.

So will fans automatically return in large numbers next spring just because the dirt days are over?

The three dirt races in the Cup Series included Joey Logano (2021), Kyle Busch (2022), and Christopher Bell (2023).

Drivers and many fans may not have liked the dirt version of Bristol, but the show were unpredictable, controversial and fun.

That’s the goal of every race.

Caldwell discussed the issue during an interview on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

“I think dirt was great. I love dirt, but I think it’s time for us to go back to the concrete in the spring and see what these drivers and do on concrete twice a year,” Caldwell said.

A crowd in the 100,000 range is expected for tonight Night Race at BMS. The dirt race never drew close to that number despite the novelty.

NASCAR has done a great job the past several years of trying new things,” Caldwell said. “I think as a sport we’ve really embraced that people love our sport, they love tradition, but also love trying some new things, and they love returning to some old ways.

“Whether that’s North Wilkesboro, whether that’s dirt, maybe it’s the road course in Chicago — all those things are great things, and sometimes you just do that for a little while, and then you change things up and go back to the way it was, and that’s what we’re doing here.”

No race dates have been announced for the 2024 season.