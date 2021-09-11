COMMENTARY: Decision to play for win pays off for Lusk, Bluefield

Nothing came easy for a BU squad that gave up 500 total yards.

One play before his eventual game-winning catch, the 6-foot, 170-pound Ebron was struggling for air.

“I took a mean hit going across the middle, but I knew that I had to bounce back and make a play for my team,” Ebron said.

The play that will be featured in the BU football history books was also full of suspense.

“I bobbled the ball a little bit because my arm is kind of messed up, but I was able to secure the catch,” Ebron said.

Nelson wasn’t surprised that his coach went for the win-or-else option on the conversion.

“Dewey is a baller, man,” Nelson said. “By that point in the game, you just have to pray. If the receiver is open, you throw the ball. I trust [Ebron] all the way.”

Starting BU quarterback Nathan Herstich accounted for 305 yards passing and two scores in last week’s 45-33 loss to Thomas More before leaving due to injury. Lusk said he learned on Tuesday that Herstich would be sidelined for the E&H contest due to concussion protocol.

Enter Nelson, a 6-2 sophomore from Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg.