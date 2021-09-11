COMMENTARY: Decision to play for win pays off for Lusk, Bluefield

EMORY, Va. – Bluefield University football coach Dewey Lusk faced one of the toughest decisions of his long career late Saturday afternoon at Fred Selfe Stadium.
After trailing 38-17 in the third quarter against the Emory & Henry Wasps, BU had just pulled within 45-44 with one minute and seven seconds left in the game.
Would Lusk dare to try a two-point conversion instead of settling for the kick?
“I looked at the players during a timeout and told them to go out and win this thing. Everybody was in agreement,” Lusk said.
A few seconds later, the Bluefield players and fans jumped for joy as second-string quarterback Josh Nelson hit senior Jaquan Ebron for a pass to give BU a 46-45 lead.
E&H drove to the Bluefield 45-yard line on the ensuing drive before running out of downs. As the Wasps walked off the field in shock, the BU players poured a water bucket over Lusk’s head
“I’ve never been prouder of a football team,” Lusk said.
Lusk played quarterback for the Wasps and later served as an assistant during the successful run of former head coach Lou Wacker.
“This is where I learned how to play and how coach football, and I owe everything to Coach Wacker and Coach Fred Selfe,” Lusk said. “My players knew how important this game was to me.”
Nothing came easy for a BU squad that gave up 500 total yards.
One play before his eventual game-winning catch, the 6-foot, 170-pound Ebron was struggling for air.
“I took a mean hit going across the middle, but I knew that I had to bounce back and make a play for my team,” Ebron said.
The play that will be featured in the BU football history books was also full of suspense.
“I bobbled the ball a little bit because my arm is kind of messed up, but I was able to secure the catch,” Ebron said.
Nelson wasn’t surprised that his coach went for the win-or-else option on the conversion.
“Dewey is a baller, man,” Nelson said. “By that point in the game, you just have to pray. If the receiver is open, you throw the ball. I trust [Ebron] all the way.”
Starting BU quarterback Nathan Herstich accounted for 305 yards passing and two scores in last week’s 45-33 loss to Thomas More before leaving due to injury. Lusk said he learned on Tuesday that Herstich would be sidelined for the E&H contest due to concussion protocol.
Enter Nelson, a 6-2 sophomore from Liberty Christian Academy in Lynchburg.
“Josh did an outstanding job,” Lusk said. “We had to get him settled down because he was floating the ball, but we corrected that at halftime and just kept digging.”
Despite the absence of a starter on the offensive line, Nelson distributed 27 completions to six different receivers en route to a 365-yard passing effort.
“I told our kids all week to expect a playoff atmosphere at Emory against a program with a great history,” Lusk said. “The kids bought in and played for 60 minutes.”
Lusk said he took over a Bluefield program that had earned just five wins in the five years before he took the job.
“We’ve now won 16 games in the last four years. Emory is going to Division II, and we’re trying to get over the hump. I finally have some upper classmen, and hopefully today will catapult us into even bigger things.”
Long after Saturday’s emotional victory, Lusk was still accepting handshakes and hugs.
“Emory is my home, and I love coming back and seeing my friends and former players,” Lusk said. “I coached today the way I was taught to coach here at Emory, and we beat a very good team. It’s just a special day.”
