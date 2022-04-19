COMMENTARY: Deadline fast approaching for Pappy Thompson Award nominations

One week.

That is all that remains to get in the nominations for the 2022 Pappy Thompson Award for Excellence.

This prestigious award was first presented in 1982 to Eddie Hall of Graham. It will continue on May 22 with…

That answer remains to be seen.

The nomination process has been ongoing for more than two weeks, with the deadline for submissions being April 27, which is just seven days from now.

This is simply a reminder to get those nominations in.

Letters were mailed in early April to numerous schools in both Virginia and Tennessee requesting nominations for this prestigious award that goes to the senior student-athlete who most exemplifies the qualities of outstanding achievement in athletics, academics and citizenship, including community service.

That doesn’t always mean the quarterback of the football team, the highest scorer on the basketball team or any of those other positions that get all the attention. It is simply who each respective school feels like is their best choice.

It has to be to be a difficult choice for them, much like when the decision process gets turned over to us.

If they haven’t already been distributed, principals are asked to get those letters to the proper individuals and submit a resume with as much detailed information about that senior student-athlete as possible. In addition, please remember to submit a headshot of that student, preferably a school photo and not one in a school uniform.

If you haven’t received a letter, please call me at 276-645-2543 or email bwoodson@bristolnews.com.

This prestigious award is named for Gene “Pappy” Thompson, a beloved sports editor, who began working for the Bristol Herald Courier in 1937 and retired in 1979. He was later named sports editor emeritus before passing away in 1988.

Thompson’s influence is still felt at the Bristol Herald Courier. An article with his smiling face and a few snippets hang on the sports department, articles, dating back from as far back as 1942 to as recent as 1970, if you call 52 years ago as recent.

The majority of nominations usually arrive right on the date, but that can be cutting it close. We have had instances where nominees have had to run late, but we would rather not do that.

Entries can be mailed to the address that was included in the letter - Sports Department, Bristol Herald Courier, 320 Morrison Blvd., Bristol, Va., 24201 – or they can also be emailed to sports@bristolnews.com. Please submit photos via jpeg so they will reproduce well in print.

Once the nominations arrive they will be compiled and published in the Bristol Herald Courier on Sunday, May 1. That list will be narrowed to five by the current sports staff, and those five will be profiled with detailed features on May 16-20.

The winner will be profiled again on May 22.

This trophy has been well-traveled for four decades. It has been displayed in 26 different schools – some of which are no longer in existence. Abingdon is the leader in winners with five, followed by Grundy and Patrick Henry with three recipients each. Richlands, Marion, Eastside, Powell Valley, J.J. Kelly and Holston have had two winners apiece. Seventeen schools have had one each.

Currently, the very nearly two-foot tall and ornate trophy with plaques for each of the winners – much like our very own Stanley Cup – resides at Patrick Henry High School after the award was claimed by Ella Maiden, who is now involved in volleyball and track standout at Milligan University.

She was the latest of 41 winners since Hall took top honors in 1982.

That trophy is displayed for a year in their respective school, and they also receive a plaque to call their own.

Where will it go this time?

If you have any questions, please call the office at 800-326-2516 or my extension at 276-645-2543 after 4 p.m. You can also message me via Twitter at @BHCWoodson or send an email to sports@bristolnews.com or bwoodson@bristolnews.com.

Once again, this column is simply a reminder to get those nominations in. The countdown is on.

Who will be the next winner of the Pappy Thompson Award for Excellence?

That answer will be revealed in 33 days.