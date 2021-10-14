WATCH NOW: COMMENTARY: Cooler temps could produce even faster cars at Thunder Valley

“We’re going to have that nice crisp breeze as opposed to what we usually have in the summertime when it can be hot and humid,” Brown said. “To see the [elapsed times] we are going yield, that makes me really excited.”

While the spotlight this weekend will be on the points battles in Funny Car, Top Fuel and Pro Stock Motorcycle, Brown is chasing another goal. The popular three-time Top Fuel champion has only advanced to the finals once at Bristol, falling in 2011 to Larry Dixon.

“We’ve had a lot of qualifying success at Bristol, but it’s one of the only tracks where I have never won,” Brown said. “We have something that we want to prove by finally getting a win.”

Brown is currently seventh in points, but his Don Schumacher owned team recently chased away a gremlin that had haunted them for six straight races.

“This race is going to be the breaking point for a lot of teams,” Brown said.

For three-time and defending Top Fuel champion Steve Torrence, the challenge is to hold off Brittany Force and Texas winner Justin Ashley. Torrence, who has one victory in two final rounds at Bristol, currently leads by 52 points over Brittany Force and 121 over Ashley.