COMMENTARY: College sports are slowly turning into professional sports

Much is changing in our world, and not all of it is good.
Just look at college sports if you don’t believe me. They are turning into professional sports right in front of our eyes.
There are those of us out there who love our college sports. There is nothing wrong with that. There is, however, little doubt that college sports as we know them may have come to an end.
Honestly, the excitement, the pageantry, the fun and games shouldn’t change. It is all the other stuff that could cause issues for the college sports we love so much.
The ruling this week that allows college athletes to benefit from their name, image and likeness – also called the NIL – could change college sports forever.
This has been an ongoing discussion for years, and now it is here.
Already the money is coming in. Tennessee State – yes, Tennessee State - men’s basketball player – Hercy Miller signed a $2 million – yes, $2 million – sponsorship deal with something called Web Apps America.
Of course, it helps that his father is rapper Master P. [That does nothing for me, but he is worth millions].
Not everyone has that name recognition, but college athletes are anxious to cash in, and they are ready.
For years the thought had been that college athletes are already compensated enough with free tuition, free room and board, free meals, free books, stipends for necessities and the opportunity to display their talents on a giant stage.
If they don’t make millions in professional sports – and most of them won’t as the popular NCAA commercial tells you – at least they have their degrees.
That is still the case, but somewhere along the way the value of a college degree has been lost.
That free education is a big deal. If you haven’t had student loans, they are almost impossible to pay off. It should be more like a car payment, which can eventually be paid, but the interest on a college loan never stops. I should have had mine paid years ago, but I owe more now than when I started.
The answer apparently is to pay lots more than you owe on a monthly or yearly basis, but some of us simply can’t afford to do that. My only hope is that our president and his party cancel all college loan debt or least cut it in half. I am not saying that is the right thing to do because it’s not, but that would keep me from paying for the rest of my life.
Please don’t underestimate the value of a free education. It really is a big deal.
College athletes are now getting more freedoms than they have had before, and that is a good thing.
Now I have never seen any reason why athletes shouldn’t have a right to make some money just like any other student. I did work-study jobs while on campus to make some much-needed money. It wasn’t much, but it helped. While many of these athletes don’t have the time for it, they at least want the opportunity.
Remember too, that paid scholarship isn’t without responsibility. It can be taken away if they aren’t fulfilling their commitment to the school so that is the reason a lot of athletes can’t even consider a job. Coaches expect them in the weight room, meetings or study hall, not worrying about making money.
In a lot of ways, college athletics can blame themselves. Head coaches, even assistants, are paid astronomical amounts of money. Much of that money comes from the athletic departments putting the profits back into the programs in terms of salaries, building what amounts to athletic palaces, recruiting budgets and so much more. Some of that money comes from boosters, which is fine for the school, but they better not pay the players.
While all that benefits the athletes at least indirectly, that isn’t good enough anymore. They want actual cash or checks in their hands that aren’t under the table.
The athletes figure it is time for them to get theirs.
The trend is going that way too. In addition to NIL, Congress pounded the NCAA by a landslide 9-0 vote last week, basically taking the organization to task for not sharing more with athletes.
There’s more. Players are getting more rights, such as the ability to transfer from one school to another and not having to sit out a year to do it. There is also the transfer portal, which currently has nearly 3,500 athletes from NCAA Division I, II and III looking for new homes.
Where are all them going to go? Many are going to be left without anywhere to go. That is a sad truth, but it is reality. Schools only have so much room on their rosters, and there are still junior college and high school players looking for places to go as well.
How many of those athletes that do find a place to go will choose the school that gives the best chance to make the most money.
It has been said that money makes the world go around. It always has in college sports, and now it will be going to the athletes themselves.
Don’t count out the high schools either. Two juniors – yes, rising juniors – opted out of their last two years of high school to join Overtime Elite, a professional basketball league for underclassmen who can make six figures working on their skills to reach the NBA.
Amateur sports have long been about the almighty dollar, but now it is the athletes themselves who stand to profit. They want green, checks with zeroes on them, anything they can spend.
That college degree is no longer enough.
Here is an interesting scenario. Alabama defensive back Malachi Moore picks off a pass by Auburn’s Bo Nix in the 2021 Iron Bowl. He returns it for a touchdown and the Crimson Tide wins again.
Both have signed deals with Milo’s Sweet Tea. Do ‘Bama fans run out, pass up McDonald’s famous sweet tea and get some Milo’s to celebrate. Do Auburn fans buy Lipton or some other brand [or something much stronger] and refuse to buy Milo’s while blaming Nix for having to go another 365 days on the short end of the final score.
Brace yourself college sports fans. The future is uncertain in so many ways.
Even in the tea aisle.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543