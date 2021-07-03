COMMENTARY: College sports are slowly turning into professional sports

There’s more. Players are getting more rights, such as the ability to transfer from one school to another and not having to sit out a year to do it. There is also the transfer portal, which currently has nearly 3,500 athletes from NCAA Division I, II and III looking for new homes.

Where are all them going to go? Many are going to be left without anywhere to go. That is a sad truth, but it is reality. Schools only have so much room on their rosters, and there are still junior college and high school players looking for places to go as well.

How many of those athletes that do find a place to go will choose the school that gives the best chance to make the most money.

It has been said that money makes the world go around. It always has in college sports, and now it will be going to the athletes themselves.

Don’t count out the high schools either. Two juniors – yes, rising juniors – opted out of their last two years of high school to join Overtime Elite, a professional basketball league for underclassmen who can make six figures working on their skills to reach the NBA.

Amateur sports have long been about the almighty dollar, but now it is the athletes themselves who stand to profit. They want green, checks with zeroes on them, anything they can spend.