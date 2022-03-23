COMMENTARY: Byron survives 46 lead changes, 11 cautions as drama returns to Atlanta

Sunday’s NASCAR Cup show at Atlanta Motor Speedway was chaotic, messy and wild.

Those are all good things for a top-heavy sport that has been too predictable in recent years.

To the dismay of car owners and drivers, the reconfigured and repaved Atlanta track generated a record 11 cautions, including several multi-car incidents that will serve as promotional fodder for future races.

Over a span of four hours, fans were treated to 46 lead changes on the high banks among a track-record 20 drivers.

According to Ryan Blaney, “everyone was kind of hanging on for dear life.”

Again, that’s not a bad thing. This was another Next Gen showcase where drivers and teams were rewarded for their courage and speed instead of strategy and resources.

Consider that the ultra-aggressive Ross Chastain finished second in the new Trackhouse Racing Team ride.

As experts debate the wisdom and safety of converting Atlanta into a superspeedway, one key factor must be considered.

The grandstands were nearly packed at a facility that has faced continual struggles with attendance and in a city where residents have a variety of entertainment options.

Judging from social media feedback, the extended NASCAR family loved the back-and-forth show that concluded with a dash for the cash by winner William Byron.

Many NASCAR fans, especially those weekend warriors who camp at tracks, could care less about the details and issues on race weekends. Following a long work week, they simply want to release some anxiety and have a good time with family and friends.

Sunday’s side-by-side spectacle was a vast improvement from the old days at Atlanta where fans endured endless periods of green-flag racing with little drama.

It is alarming to note that 25 of the 37 cars entered in Sunday’s race were involved in a crash. But drivers and crew chiefs are paid well to overcome obstacles and harness speed.

Messy or not, NASCAR fans deserve more fun.

Pit Stops: Elizabethton’s Lucas McKinney, who was a regular competitor at Bristol Dragway since 2008, died last Saturday following an accident at Farmington Dragway in Mocksville, North Carolina. McKinney, 22, got his start in drag racing in 2008 with Bristol’s Junior Dragster program. He progressed to the Pro class in the DER Bracket Series, earning a runner-up finish during the 2020 season. McKinney, whose parents also drag race, won the Bristol Dragway High School Challenge in 2018. … Kingsport’s John Ketron captured Saturday’s 100-lap Enduro at Kingsport Speedway. Ketron, a familiar winner at Kingsport and the 2021 Pure 4 titlist at Lonesome Pine Raceway, made the decisive pass on James Lester with less than 10 laps remaining. Chris Clevinger finished second. …Katie Hettinger, 14, finished fifth in Saturday’s Carolina Pro Late Model Series event at Virginia’s Franklin County Motor Speedway for the Abingdon-based Highlands Motorsports team. … The motocross season at Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville is scheduled will open April 2-3 with a Hot Summer Series event on Saturday and a Thor Mega Series race on Sunday.