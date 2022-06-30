COMMENTARY: Build back better not working in baseball either

There really are ties in baseball, and even sudden death.

Welcome to the new world of baseball, if you can still recognize it.

Call me crazy, but baseball didn’t need the help. It was a good game the way it was until everything started to change a couple decades ago.

Sound familiar? Why build back better if nothing is wrong.

Baseball, like our nation, is under attack, and really for no good reason.

Remember Ronald Reagan’s most terrifying words: “I’m from the government and I’m here to help.” The same goes with baseball. As I have said before in this space, please quit trying to “fix” baseball.

We have heard for decades that baseball is too slow, too methodical, most of which comes from the national media, which uses baseball as a punching bag much like they do anyone who disagrees with their narratives.

Baseball leaders – and I use that final word loosely – decided to listen to those critics and try to help. All they have done is basically make the game as unrecognizable as the country we live in.

Just look at the Appalachian League. Now I hope the college wooden-bat system works, but eliminating 40 minor league teams with a major league affiliation only chases away fans – young and old – who largely went to games to see what could be future major league stars.

Perhaps some of these college kids will eventually get there, but at least with the old system, the players were already considered part of an organization.

This is all part of “improving” baseball. Did it really need the help?

It is bad enough that major league baseball continues to put a runner on second base in extra innings in hopes of shortening the game.

The Appalachian League has gone a step further, adding sudden death. Prior to the game, the home team manager decides if he wants to be plays offense or defense in the 10th inning. A runner is placed on first base. If that team scores before making three outs, they win. If they don’t score, the other team wins.

Sorry, that isn’t baseball.

All these changes to the game have been made to force faster games to attract people to the sport who either don’t care about baseball or who can’t take their eyes off their phone long enough to watch more than one pitch.

That isn’t a baseball problem. That is a people problem.

Go anywhere now, from games, churches, weddings, funerals, restaurants, bathrooms, name it and people are looking at those phones. They might look up for 10 seconds, but then quickly check again to see what they may have missed.

They are also constantly taking pictures or videos, which – if they are like me – they will never actually watch, but it will surely clog up the memory on their phones.

I am sorry, but you can’t force someone to like baseball, or anything else for that matter. They either do or they don’t, and their minds won’t be changed by going to a game and simply waiting for the game to end.

Why bother going to begin with?

Baseball isn’t meant to be played fast. The allure that made the game great was the lack of a clock. You go to a game, sit back and watch. You might be there two hours or maybe three hours, but you are having a good time and you can enjoy a nine-inning vacation.

Has anyone ever noticed how long it takes to play a college or pro football game now? There are a few seconds of action and then a lot to standing around waiting for the next play to begin. How is that different than baseball?

A family vacation 49 years ago last night began with a baseball game at Cincinnati between the Reds and the hated Dodgers, at the time the best rivalry in the game. I was 9, my sister was still 3.

It was meant to be nine innings, but it turned into 13. The Reds lost 8-7, but that moment, my first major league game has stayed with me for a lifetime. I have been to dozens of games since then, but that game will always mean to most to me.

That is what is created by baseball. Those timeless memories, whether it is nine innings of 13, baseball has a way of bringing people together. There wasn’t a rush to leave, we had a good time, still got to our destination in the wee hours of the morning, but enjoyed every bit of it.

The point of a game is to enjoy it and leave when it is over, or leave earlier if you want to, do what you want. It is still a free country, at least for now.

How bad are the issues with baseball? A national media outlet actually ran a feature yesterday on baseball commissioner Rob Manfred, trying to convince viewers that he actually likes baseball. Remember this is the same guy who called the World Series trophy “a piece of metal.”

So much in our world has changed, and not for the good. That definitely includes baseball, which is almost hard to recognize anymore and now comes the news that robot umpires are coming in 2024 because results of minor league games showed it has saved nine minutes of time.

Yet, the entire reason college and professional baseball games - and other sports too - last so long are commercials. The idle time is what takes so long. Should the fielders just leave their gloves on the field like they did in the early days of the sport to save a few seconds between innings.

There is also expansion talk. Has the man watched any baseball? There are empty seats everywhere, the interest is down, 15 out of 30 teams have records under .500 and the TV ratings – if you can find a game to watch – are abysmal, and he thinks we need more teams.

Of course, the primary reason is the $2 billion price tag that would come with each team.

Throwing money at a problem doesn’t solve the issues. Never has, never will.

Seriously, build back better isn’t working, in baseball or in life.