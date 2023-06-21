The great dirt vs. concrete debate at Bristol Motor Speedway rages on.

Following a three-year experiment with a clay racing surface in the BMS spring race, growing numbers of NASCAR fans and racers have expressed a taste for concrete.

But Team Penske competitor Ryan Blaney is a fan of the dirt version of Bristol. Blaney addressed the hot topic following the first day of a rain-delayed Goodyear Tire test at BMS Tuesday afternoon.

“Last year’s dirt race was good and this year’s was even better,” Blaney said. “The track was super-wide, slick and really racy. I think the dirt race got better every year.”

Shortly after entering the track Tuesday morning, Blaney sparked discussion across the active NASCAR social media universe by tweeting out a picture of the concrete at BMS.

“I just thought it was funny walking around wondering where they put all of the dirt,” Blaney said. “You could put dirt or asphalt on it and I would be here either way.”

In a common theme, the appeal of Bristol Motor Speedway for Blaney is based around family memories. As a youth, Blaney watched his father, Dave, challenge the high-banked thrill ride.

“I loved watching Dad run here, especially in the Night Race,” Ryan said. “As a kid, it was cool seeing the atmosphere. This place is neat.”

Blaney is still working to master the Bristol puzzle as a driver. In 13 Cup starts at BMS, Blaney has recorded five top-top 10 and two top-five finishes. He has reached Victory Lane in the NASCAR Truck and Xfinity races.

“I’ve come close in the Cup car here a couple of times and haven’t been able to close it out,” Blaney said. “We had a great start of the race last year before we had a blow out on the right front tire that ruined our night.

“It’s really cool to have a couple of wins here, but now it’s just a matter of trying to finish out with the big one.”

That’s why the Goodyear Tire test was important. The BMS Night Race is set for Sept. 16, and Blaney is currently third in points.

No matter the surface, Blaney said he embraces the Bristol puzzle.

“I enjoy having the dirt race here or the concrete race. I don’t have a preference to be honest,” Blaney said

Pit Stops: Austin Neely of New Tazewell, Tennessee, emerged as the victor in last Saturday’s Steel Block Bandits feature at Wythe Raceway. Other winners included Bluefield’s Jerry Dillow (Super Street), Saltville’s Derek Farris (Pro Mini), Kayla Surber (UCAR), Gavin Arnold (KCAR) and North Carolina’s Andrew Durham in Modified. This week’s program will be highlighted by a fireworks display along with a $2,000-to-win 602 Late Model feature… Kyle Barnes (Draper, Virginia) collected his eighth win of the season Saturday at Lonesome Pine Motorsports Park by sweeping the two 40-lap Sportsman features. Jacob Porter and Blayne Harrison recorded runner-up finishes. The full list of winners included Abingdon’s Kevin Canter (Mod 4), Joey Owens (Street Stock), Kingsport’s John Ketron (Pure 4), Kingsport’s Hunter Morgan (Bandoleros) and Tristen Barnes in Super Street. Kyle Barnes is the older brother of Tristen. Cameron Williams triumphed in the June 10 Southeast Super Trucks series race. The July 1 Great American Smash program at Lonesome Pine will involve Monster Trucks, 100-lap Enduro race and a demolition derby…Kingsport’s Derek Lane held off Asheville’s Jacob York to claim his second victory of the season in Friday’s Late Model Sportsman feature at Kingsport Speedway. Alex Miller (Erwin) finished third. Jamie Meadows recorded his seventh win in Street Stock. Chris Amburgey (Mod 4) and John Ketron (Pure 4) also earned victories, while Timmy Dean and Joshua Collins split the two Beginner Front Wheel drive races. The next event at Kingsport will be June 30…The racing calendar for this weekend includes a $3,000-to-win Super Late Model feature at Volunteer Speedway on Friday, a Mega Series program at Muddy Creek Raceway on Sunday, and the DER Bracket Series on Saturday and Sunday at Bristol Dragway.