COMMENTARY: A prep sports season like no other is finally over

Have you hugged your athletic director today?
If not, do it. They deserve it.
How about your head coaches, assistant coaches, game officials, maintenance folks, administration, anyone associated with sports at your high school of choice in the two-state region?
Oh yeah, don’t forget the student-athletes. They are the reason high school sports even exist.
If not, do it. They deserve it too.
Perhaps you are a little nervous about hugging in this COVID world? They will accept a fist pump, elbow bump or simply a thank you. A handshake – remember those - would be nice too.
It was a year like no other in high school sports. Let’s not do it again, please.
When school classrooms turned virtual and sports were canceled last spring, there were serious questions about what high school sports would be like during the 2020-21 school year.
Would they even be held at all?
Yet, here we are, a year since Tennessee schools were finally allowed to prepare for another season. That began with no balls - basketballs, footballs or other balls - just conditioning drills while wearing masks and learning to socially distance, a definite foreign term for kids who were used to being up close and personal.
Virginia schools had to wait a while longer to get back to work.
Let’s all breathe a big sigh of relief.
Believe me, there have been plenty of those since the last spring sports champions were crowned on Saturday in both baseball and softball in Virginia. It was a two-year wait for those sports to be able to complete a spring sports season.
Both the TSSAA and VHSL – who are normally treated like punching bags for most of their decisions – had to make tough calls with the advice of government officials to decide whether to play on, delay seasons for a while longer or just not have them at all.
Each school had to follow whatever they were told.
In the end, TSSAA decided to start pretty close to on time. The VHSL waited until the end of December and squeezed shortened seasons in over a six-month period.
Imagine how strange it was for students on the Virginia side to sit around waiting for December, while Tennessee schools played on. Over the last month, Tennessee kids were done, while Virginia had another month to go.
Which was the right move? That is largely based on your political opinion, but you don’t care what I think, even if I am right. Call me crazy, but sports needs to stay out of politics. It’s a no-win proposition.
Either way, both states made it to the end.
It wasn’t all smooth sailing. There were positive COVID tests that forced the cancellation or postponement of practice and games, the athletes started out having to wear masks during much of their competition, while spectators were limited, especially in Virginia, where Union won a state basketball championship with 25 people in the seats in their home gym.
That wasn’t the ideal situation, and no one wants to go through that again.
It ended with packed baseball stadiums in both Lebanon and Abingdon, the way high school sports were meant to be played.
Through it all, the athletic directors and their staffs at the individual schools did their best to make it happen. These folks are the unsung heroes of sports programs. They have so many responsibilities on and away from the athletic venues, and then have to deal with the media, parents and so many others always wanting their time as well.
Yet, they made it through. Tennessee was able to finish like it normally does on Memorial Day weekend, while Virginia went to the end of June, a couple of weeks longer than normal.
Five days later, July is here.
That means we are less than a month from another fall season of sports. Offseason workouts have begun, with official practices slated to begin at the end of this month.
It is now time for everyone involved just to take a break. Don’t blame any of these folks for taking a few days or weeks simply to get away from it all. They have earned that right.
Who knows what will wait when another school year begins.
Most thought the pandemic was over until North Carolina State had to forfeit its final College World Series game in Omaha, missing out on a possible chance to play for a national title.
Four of those players who tested positive for coronavirus had been vaccinated. The Wolfpack had to leave, yet the CWS was slated to set an all-time attendance record on Wednesday night.
Does that make sense? Let’s just say we have a ways to go.
Hopefully the school year ahead will be less about protocols and more about the competition.
We love our sports, let the kids play.
This is meant simply as a thank you to all those out there who made this most unusual of high school sports season a success. You did it. You made it to the end.
Thanks for all you do. It was much appreciated by all.
bwoodson@bristolnews.com | Twitter: BHCWoodson | (276) 645-2543