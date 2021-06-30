COMMENTARY: A prep sports season like no other is finally over

Either way, both states made it to the end.

It wasn’t all smooth sailing. There were positive COVID tests that forced the cancellation or postponement of practice and games, the athletes started out having to wear masks during much of their competition, while spectators were limited, especially in Virginia, where Union won a state basketball championship with 25 people in the seats in their home gym.

That wasn’t the ideal situation, and no one wants to go through that again.

It ended with packed baseball stadiums in both Lebanon and Abingdon, the way high school sports were meant to be played.

Through it all, the athletic directors and their staffs at the individual schools did their best to make it happen. These folks are the unsung heroes of sports programs. They have so many responsibilities on and away from the athletic venues, and then have to deal with the media, parents and so many others always wanting their time as well.

Yet, they made it through. Tennessee was able to finish like it normally does on Memorial Day weekend, while Virginia went to the end of June, a couple of weeks longer than normal.

Five days later, July is here.