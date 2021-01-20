COMMENTARY: A late night ring of the phone brings back memories of a friend

Now I wish I had kept him talking a little longer.

Lloyd has been a friend for many years. He wrote for the Virginia Mountaineer for 32 years, had broadcast games on radio even longer, and had become a sports correspondent for newspapers and other outlets across Southwest Virginia.

Only once did I ever get to spend any extra time with Lloyd outside of a few chance meetings at sporting events. Our relationship was mostly over the phone or through emails, especially during my 13 years or so in Bluefield. He showed up at the office not long after I got there in July of 2005 just to say hello since he was in the area.

That one time we got to spend more than a few minutes together, either in person or on the phone, was a memorable trip in 2008 to New York City. He had a couple of young friends that wanted to visit the Big Apple and he volunteered to drive them there. He was looking for someone to tag along with him so I accepted his invitation.

It has been my only trip to New York City. What an experience it was.