COMMENTARY: A late night ring of the phone brings back memories of a friend

When the phone rang after deadline on Tuesday night here at the office, my mind naturally figured it was Lloyd Combs.
Unfortunately, that wasn’t possible.
Oftentimes when that call had come over the years it had been Lloyd. He just liked someone to talk to, and getting off the phone with him was never easy.
Now we can only wish he could call again.
Our hearts were broken on Monday night when Lloyd died at the age of 68, another victim of the evil known as the coronavirus. We have all heard about this awful virus that continues to run rampant across the region, nation and world, but it doesn’t really hit home until it takes away a friend.
That moment has occurred. It is just so hard to realize that Lloyd – an absolute media legend in Southwest Virginia, and especially in his beloved Buchanan County – is no longer with us. With both of his parents gone and his brother living elsewhere, it was never easy for Lloyd over the last few years due to health issues, but he probably had more friends than most.
I had reminded him often how fortunate he was to have so many people to be there for him. He agreed.
I had last talked to Lloyd one day last week. Apparently he was calling from a hospital bed, but that didn’t keep him from checking up on his teams. His voice was weak, but he was determined to know who Grundy was playing in basketball that night. He said goodbye and hung up.
Now I wish I had kept him talking a little longer.
Lloyd has been a friend for many years. He wrote for the Virginia Mountaineer for 32 years, had broadcast games on radio even longer, and had become a sports correspondent for newspapers and other outlets across Southwest Virginia.
Only once did I ever get to spend any extra time with Lloyd outside of a few chance meetings at sporting events. Our relationship was mostly over the phone or through emails, especially during my 13 years or so in Bluefield. He showed up at the office not long after I got there in July of 2005 just to say hello since he was in the area.
That one time we got to spend more than a few minutes together, either in person or on the phone, was a memorable trip in 2008 to New York City. He had a couple of young friends that wanted to visit the Big Apple and he volunteered to drive them there. He was looking for someone to tag along with him so I accepted his invitation.
It has been my only trip to New York City. What an experience it was.
Lloyd did all the driving in a very small rental car that barely had room for the four of us and our luggage. Much of what we talked about now escapes me, but it was quite an adventure. He drove through New York City like he had done it many times before – which he had – taking us to the Rockefeller Center, past the Statue of Liberty and to Times Square, among so many other places.
We even rode in a NYC taxi – and lived to tell about it – and took a subway on the last day to the Bronx to see the old Yankee Stadium in the final year of its existence. We had stopped on the way in Baltimore to see the Orioles beat the then-Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim 5-2 in immaculate Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Ervin Santana had taken the loss on the mound.
When we made it to Yankee Stadium, which oozed – and smelled – like baseball history, the Yankees lost 1-0 to the Angels. This time Santana came out on top. It was definitely time for a “new” Yankee Stadium.
That was a fun time. Lloyd knew none of us had been there before so he made sure we saw as many of the sights as we could in such a short time.
Over the years since then, I didn’t see Lloyd a whole lot, but talked with him plenty. He would call at all hours of the night in Bluefield to get the results he needed for the Virginia Mountaineer. There is a reason he was called affectionately “Late Night Lloyd.”
We were always willing to help because he came through for us so often. He would always pitch in, especially with football and basketball tabs and anytime one of his teams was playing a game.
Lloyd had slowed down after suffering a stroke around three years. He struggled with places to live, money to pay bills and so much more that he would share on those late night calls to the office. Yet, he still kept on working. His last story for the Bristol Herald Courier was a feature in November on a Grundy wrestler committing to continue his career at Gardner-Webb.
We certainly never thought that would be the last time his byline would appear in this publication.
His health took a turn for the worst last month, no thanks to this virus, and now he is gone.
Lloyd lived life to the fullest when he was able. He still is, no doubt, doing the same now, having reunited with his beloved parents and meeting so many of the sports and music heroes who had gone on before him.
A celebration of life will be held for Lloyd on Friday at Grundy Funeral Home at 1 p.m. Visitation hours with friends will be held tonight at the same location from 6-8 p.m.
Expect a big crowd. Expect it to last more than two hours.
Lloyd had an endless array of friends.
We should all be so blessed.
