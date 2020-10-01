COLUMN: The dirt on the NASCAR Cup race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway

Flash forward to Wednesday afternoon.

Moments after BMS general manager and executive vice president Jerry Caldwell confirmed that the speedway will host a Cup race on dirt next spring, the skeptics resurfaced in waves.

It’s a curious case.

Each week around the social media universe, fans complain about the lackluster nature of Cup events where clean air is king, long caution-free runs are common and the same drivers win.

The complainers seem to want more surprises, more cautions and more spice.

And that brings us to the concept of the March 28, 2021 Food City dirt race at BMS.

Yes, the idea is radical but attendance and viewership for the spring race date at BMS has been declining for years.

Covering the high-banked concrete track will create a must-see feel that will lure both regular and casual fans.

Car owners, crew chiefs, drivers and purists may not like it, but the primary job of a track promoter is to please the paying customers.

How many of the doubters have ever actually witnessed a dirt race in person?