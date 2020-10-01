COLUMN: The dirt on the NASCAR Cup race on dirt at Bristol Motor Speedway

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Bristol Motor Speedway has faced skepticism since its first NASCAR race in the summer of 1961.
Tucked into a valley in Northeast Tennessee, the unique facility was considered too rowdy by locals and too rural by outsiders.
The skeptics became louder in 1969 when speedway founders Larry Carrier and Carl Moore installed banking as high as a reported 36-degrees around the half-mile oval.
Every serious fan of motorsports knows the rest of the story at this epicenter of speed.
The fall race of 1982 at BMS attracted a capacity crowd of 30,000. For the next 28 years, all 55 Cup events in the fall and spring were sellouts.
Riding the wave of television-inspired regional and national interest for the sport, Speedway Motorsports, Inc. purchased the track in 1996. In 1996, SMI maverick Bruton Smith began a bold expansion project that culminated with the current 162,000 seats.
During that time, BMS generated national headlines by hosting sprint car and late model dirt races in 2000-2001 and by hosting a college football game between Tennessee and Virginia Tech in 2016.
Both of those events, which featured record crowds and a national spotlight, required innovative planning, engineering mastery and courage. Lots of courage.
Flash forward to Wednesday afternoon.
Moments after BMS general manager and executive vice president Jerry Caldwell confirmed that the speedway will host a Cup race on dirt next spring, the skeptics resurfaced in waves.
It’s a curious case.
Each week around the social media universe, fans complain about the lackluster nature of Cup events where clean air is king, long caution-free runs are common and the same drivers win.
The complainers seem to want more surprises, more cautions and more spice.
And that brings us to the concept of the March 28, 2021 Food City dirt race at BMS.
Yes, the idea is radical but attendance and viewership for the spring race date at BMS has been declining for years.
Covering the high-banked concrete track will create a must-see feel that will lure both regular and casual fans.
Car owners, crew chiefs, drivers and purists may not like it, but the primary job of a track promoter is to please the paying customers.
How many of the doubters have ever actually witnessed a dirt race in person?
The dirt idea may be gimmicky, but so what. The first NASCAR races were held on dirt tracks.
Instead of a glossy parade where the focus is on the star appeal of a handful of familiar drivers from mega-teams, NASCAR should offer a diversion from stick and ball sports.
This sport was founded and built by ruffians. Blue collar workers, especially in the rural south, adored the likes of Curtis Turner and Dale Earnhardt because they refused to fit into a cookie-cutter, made-for Disney mold.
The 2021 dirt race at BMS will not be a technical masterpiece. It will be messy and chaotic and there will be finger-pointing and fussing.
That will be a good thing for true fans of racing, and for the rich legacy of Bristol Motor Speedway.
Bring on the dirt.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!