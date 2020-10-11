COLUMN: Less script, more grit needed for NASCAR

As expected, the purists expressed outrage at the carnival style concept. We were told that the NASCAR stars and their fancy cars are too good for dirt.

And that’s exactly why the sport needs a dirt race.

Instead of bowing down to the power brokers, BMS has actually listened to its customers and awarded them with an old-school treat where anything can happen.

For years, attendance for the BMS spring event has been on a decline. No doubt, curious fans will turn out in big numbers for the grand dirt experiment.

If drivers had their choice, they would compete every week on wide tracks like Michigan where they have plenty of room to maneuver.

What serious racing fan didn’t enjoy at least a few laps of Saturday’s Xfinity event on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval? The rainy conditions offered the perfect recipe for spins, crashes and tantrums.

Even Dale Earnhardt Jr., the most reasoned and intelligent observer of the sport, commented on the fun factor during the national television broadcast.

All races should have an element of chaos, and there’s no better setting for that than the intimate backdrop of Bristol Motor Speedway.