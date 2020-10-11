COLUMN: Less script, more grit needed for NASCAR

Stock car racing was once a cinematic experience.
The weekly drama included quirky short tracks, renegade drivers and all sorts of surprises.
Just call it the good old wild days.
The game changed in 1981 when ESPN aired its first NASCAR Cup Series event. Blanket coverage on major networks soon followed.
To the dismay of many, the sport gradually morphed into a sanitized world ruled by Fortune 500 companies, mega-teams, public relations smoothies and made-for-TV drivers.
Of course, NASCAR needed to eventually leave the farm and put on a new face in major media markets.
But a key element was lost in the transformation.
It’s called fun.
In a more innocent time, track promoters worked overtime to entice new fans with bold gimmicks while small-town racers were still able to chase major league dreams at the Cup level.
For too long, the NASCAR show has featured the same cast of characters, storylines and sets.
And that brings us to Bristol Motor Speedway.
Officials at the little “Thunderdome” tucked into the mountains of Northeast Tennessee recently made national news with plans to cover their iconic track with dirt for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series spring race.
As expected, the purists expressed outrage at the carnival style concept. We were told that the NASCAR stars and their fancy cars are too good for dirt.
And that’s exactly why the sport needs a dirt race.
Instead of bowing down to the power brokers, BMS has actually listened to its customers and awarded them with an old-school treat where anything can happen.
For years, attendance for the BMS spring event has been on a decline. No doubt, curious fans will turn out in big numbers for the grand dirt experiment.
If drivers had their choice, they would compete every week on wide tracks like Michigan where they have plenty of room to maneuver.
What serious racing fan didn’t enjoy at least a few laps of Saturday’s Xfinity event on the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval? The rainy conditions offered the perfect recipe for spins, crashes and tantrums.
Even Dale Earnhardt Jr., the most reasoned and intelligent observer of the sport, commented on the fun factor during the national television broadcast.
All races should have an element of chaos, and there’s no better setting for that than the intimate backdrop of Bristol Motor Speedway.
The latest edition of the U.S. Short Track Nationals at BMS on Sept. 26 offered a classic example of messy action.
While hardcore racers like Josh Brock (Corbin, Kentucky) and Trevor Noles (Fuquay-Varina, North Carolina) lack the national exposure of the NASCAR crowd, they displayed impressive racecraft en route to their Short Track Nationals conquests.
“You’re like a kid on Christmas when you come to Bristol Motor Speedway,” said Noles, following his win in the Super Late Model race. “It’s the high banks. The speed. The closing rate. Everything is here.”
The charismatic Brock, who wore a large cowboy hat to his post-race press conference, also commented on the appeal of BMS after his Pro Late Model win.
“I’ve been coming to races at Bristol since I was kid,” Brock said. “In 2017, when they started the U.S. Nationals, I did everything I could just to make a lap.”
There was a cinematic touch to Brock’s win as he charged to the finish despite the cabin of his car filling up with smoke due to tire rub.
“That last lap, there was smoke everywhere,” Brock said. “I was concerned, but I was already committed. You’re at Bristol. You have to take a chance. It’s Bristol, baby!”
That’s the true essence of motorsports. Unscripted, unfiltered and audacious.
Give us more grit, please.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
