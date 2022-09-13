COLUMN: Kyle Busch will be moving on

The orneriest renegade in NASCAR is joining forces with a self-made maverick.

That’s one takeaway from Tuesday’s announcement that two-time Cup champion Kyle Busch will drive for the Richard Childress Racing operation in 2023.

At first glance, it seems like a fearsome combination.

Busch and Childress built their reputations on a take-no-prisoners style that has earned both admiration and scorn. Of course, the seven-time Cup king Dale Earnhardt elevated the RCR team to superpower status with his wheelman wizardry and gunfighter persona.

Childress even compared Busch to Earnhardt in a recent interview.

“When we talked about winning races and championships, I looked in his eye and I’d seen that look in Dale Earnhardt’s eye. We’re gonna win,” said Childress of Busch.

Busch is certainly a winner. He’s won 60 Cup races over the past 18 years, including eight victories and 19 top-10s in 32 starts at Bristol Motor Speedway.

There is just one issue with Busch, and it’s a big one. Much like a heel character in pro wrestling, Busch is serenaded by boos and jeers at every track.

The homespun Earnhardt was involved in his share of wrecks and controversies, but he charmed fans and commanded respect among his peers.

Busch not only taunts and smirks at his distractors, he lashes outs at rivals, teammates and reporters.

Every true fan of motorsports has to admire the uncanny talent and ambition of Busch. It’s the joyless and brash mentality that’s so hard to accept.

The long list of targets for Busch even included Childress following a NASCAR Truck race at Kansas Speedway in 2011. Remember the Childress headlock and punches after Busch bumped a RCR car on the cool-down lap?

At age 37, Busch is hoping for a fresh start at RCR. Childress and sponsors are hoping for a happier Busch as well.

Busch deserves credit for helping grow the sport at the grassroots level and for developing young drivers with his NASCAR Truck team. His 7-year-old son Brexton has already won a championship in the Beginner Box Stock Division at Millbridge Speedway in North Carolina.

Thanks in part to the urging of Austin Dillon, grandson of Childress, NASCAR’s renegade will take his talents to the sprawling RCR compound in Welcome, North Carolina.

One question remains. What will be the pre-race reaction of all those Busch haters?

Stay tuned for the Saturday’s Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway for a preview.