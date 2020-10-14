COLUMN: College football players face unique challenges in age of COVID-19

Imagine the 2020 reality of a freshman football player at a college like Emory & Henry.

In addition to the cultural and academic adjustments that all new college students face, athletes must now navigate an environment that could only be concocted in a science fiction novel.

Welcome to football in the COVID-19 age.

Instead of learning the playbook or impressing coaches, the number one responsibility has nothing to do with football.

From the dorms and meeting rooms to the practice field, the focus is on following COVID-19 protocols and your most important piece of equipment is a face covering.

The stakes are especially high at Emory & Henry. For decades, the small college in far Southwest Virginia has been fueled by football.

It’s a source of pride, identity and income. When the Wasps are winning games, area businesses prosper and the college benefits in terms of positive public relations and added revenue for all athletic and academic programs.

Judging from conversations with multiple football players and coaches in recent weeks, there is one clear message for the Wasps.