COLUMN: College football players face unique challenges in age of COVID-19

Imagine the 2020 reality of a freshman football player at a college like Emory & Henry.
In addition to the cultural and academic adjustments that all new college students face, athletes must now navigate an environment that could only be concocted in a science fiction novel.
Welcome to football in the COVID-19 age.
Instead of learning the playbook or impressing coaches, the number one responsibility has nothing to do with football.
From the dorms and meeting rooms to the practice field, the focus is on following COVID-19 protocols and your most important piece of equipment is a face covering.
The stakes are especially high at Emory & Henry. For decades, the small college in far Southwest Virginia has been fueled by football.
It’s a source of pride, identity and income. When the Wasps are winning games, area businesses prosper and the college benefits in terms of positive public relations and added revenue for all athletic and academic programs.
Judging from conversations with multiple football players and coaches in recent weeks, there is one clear message for the Wasps.
Forget the hokey catchphrases that are plastered in every college and high school locker room, the keys to success during the pandemic age are about more than aggression on defense or innovation on offense.
The 2020 mantra deals with maturity and community, and the message has hit home in Emory.
On a recent sun-baked afternoon, athletes and students were wearing face masks on campus even when walking alone.
Before every meeting and practice, E&H head football coach Curt Newsome reminds all his players to be vigilant and to look out for each other.
The consequences for one lapse in judgement are evident, on the local and national level.
Numerous high school football games in Northeast Tennessee have been impacted by the coronavirus, while Saturday’s matchup between the Florida Gators and defending champion LSU was postponed after several Florida players and staff members tested positive for COVID-19.
Football fans, especially in Virginia, play a vital part in this equation as well.
Of course, it hurts not being able to see former classmates on campus for the homecoming game. But imagine the emotions of players who have sacrificed and dreamed of playing at the college level since grade school.
Those sacrifices have continued this summer and fall with a gauntlet of Zoom meetings, temperature checks, health questionnaires and social distancing measures. Not exactly the prototypical fun-filled life of a typical college student, huh?
Emory & Henry fans have one option for making the concept of spring football on their campus feasible, and successful. The can follow the lead of the current players and coaches and adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.
Again, the stakes have never been higher.
There will be no games at Fred Selfe Stadium in Emory this fall. But at least off the field, the Wasps have been making all the right moves against the COVID-19 challenge.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
