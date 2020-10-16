COLUMN: AMA 450 title just the latest chapter in the Zach Osborne success story

Zach Osborne is one of the most accomplished athletes to ever come out of far Southwest Virginia.
He’s also one of the toughest.
In February, the 31-year-old motocross racer from Abingdon was involved in a gruesome crash in Florida while practicing for the eighth round of the AMA Supercross World Championship Series.
In addition to broken ribs, Osborne was left with five shattered vertebrae, a broken wrist and questions regarding his career.
Flash forward to this past Saturday at Fox Raceway in Pala, California.
That’s when Osborne completed his comeback and made history by clinching his first AMA national motocross title in the elite 450 class for the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Racing team.
The story is even more impressive when you consider that Osborne is the oldest rider to ever win the 450 championship.
Among diehard motocross fans, Osborne is recognized around the globe for his aggressive riding style, dogged determination and friendly nature.
The Osborne story began many years ago in Northeast Tennessee when the teenaged son of former NHRA Pro Stock drag racer Mark Osborne delivered dominating rides at Muddy Creek Raceway in Blountville.
Overcoming a variety of injuries and other setbacks, Osborne honed his craft in Europe during a five-year stint competing in the World Motocross Championship Series.
From France and Great Britain to Italy and Istanbul, Osborne paid his dues the hard way.
Upon his return to the United States, Osborne turned heads by capturing 250 East titles in 2017 and 2018 along with the 250 national title in 2017.
Johnson City rider Mike Brown, another Muddy Creek hero, first helped bring attention to the thriving Northeast Tennessee motocross scene in 2001 by winning the AMA 125 national championship.
Motocross fans around the Southeast celebrated in 2013 when Muddy Creek finally landed a Lucas Oil Pro Motocross outdoor national event.
One of the biggest days in track history came during the 2017 Tennessee National at Muddy Creek when Osborne authored a hometown hero saga by winning a 250 moto and finishing second overall.
“It was a big monkey off my back,” said Osborne after his conquest.
Osborne added to his legacy in a big way Saturday in California. In just his second season on the talent-stacked 450 tour, Osborne stormed to the title by taking six motos and four overalls.
Osborne carried a 24-point cushion into the final round. He then sealed the title as a loyal group of motocross fans around Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia held their breath while watching on television.
The year to remember for Osborne also featured a career-first Supercross victory in the season-ending event in Salt Lake City.
Following a brief period of decompression in Huntington Beach, California this past weekend, Osborne flew back Tuesday to his home in Clermont, Florida, where he grinds at the Aldon Baker training facility.
On Wednesday, Osborne traced his circuitous path to the top of his sport for an upcoming feature story in the Bristol Herald Courier.
From a humble practice track in Abingdon to Fox Raceway in sunny Southern California, Osborne battled through agonizing injuries and defied the odds to craft a story to remember.
agregory@bristolnews.com | Twitter: @Greg_BHCSports | (276) 645-2544
