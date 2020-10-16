COLUMN: AMA 450 title just the latest chapter in the Zach Osborne success story

“I was so sorry to hear about the tragic events in [Arizona] last week,” said Bill Kinneberg, the pitching coach for the BriSox in 2004. “My condolences go out to Danielle’s family as well as the Haeger family. Charlie worked hard and beat the odds by making it and pitching in the big leagues. This just shows how fragile life is and the importance of mental health during this time of COVID. I feel so sorry for all involved.”